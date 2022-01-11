Skip to main content
Report: 76ers Looking to Package Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons

The Toronto Raptors would likely be helped if the Philadelphia 76ers shakeup their roster next month and trade Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris at the deadline

Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers may be heading for a complete roster overhaul this season.

76ers president Daryl Morey is reportedly trying to package Tobias Harris and Ben Simmons in a deal ahead of next month's NBA trade deadline, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Marc Spears.

Moving the two would totally shake up Philadelphia's roster, sending out nearly $70 million in salary and forcing the acquiring team to offload at least $55 million in salary going the other way. 

What does it mean for the Raptors?

The Toronto Raptors don't seem like a suitor for Simmons and Harris, but they certainly would benefit from big changes in the East. It's very tough to make those kinds of moves mid-season and find success in the playoffs. It takes time to teach defensive principles and schemes and moving those two players would be a massive change.

The 76ers are sitting just two games up on the Raptors in the Eastern Conference and while Philadelphia might be better off in the long run by moving on from Simmons, any overhaul is going to take time to figure out. It would likely open the door for Toronto to move even higher up the Eastern Conference standings, potentially out of the play-in picture and squarely into playoff contention.

