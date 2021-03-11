Raptors Crack Top 10 in NBA Merchandise Sales in NBA Store For 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors aren't just the hottest selling team in Japan, but it turns out they're pretty popular in the United States and around the world too.

The Raptors slotted in at No. 9 on NBA store's list of top-selling merchandise for the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season, the league announced Thursday.

Toronto came in behind the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Chicago Bulls, and Dallas Mavericks, and were just ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks who finished 10th on the list.

The Raptors, however, didn't have a single player in the top 15 most popular jersey sales on the store. That was a list led by LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, Jayson Tatum, James Harden, and Zion Williamson in the top 10. Former Raptor Kawhi Leonard filed in at No. 13 on the list.

