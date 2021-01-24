Raptors vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game
The Toronto Raptors will get their first crack at former assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren and his Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon. It'll be the start of a two-game back-to-back series with the Pacers who are coming off an overtime victory against the Orlando Magic.
The Raptors may once again be without Kyle Lowry who is listed as questionable due to a toe infection that kept him out of Toronto's last outing. It remains unclear if Lowry will play, though Raptors coach Nick Nurse did say he expected to have Lowry during his pre-game availability on Friday.
Bjorkgren has had an impressive start to his head coaching tenure in Indiana, leading the Pacers to a 9-6 record, tied for third in the Eastern Conference. He's the first disciple of Nurse's coaching tree to leave for a head coaching opportunity after two seasons with Toronto.
"I think that was the perfect situation for him," Fred VanVleet said of Bjorkgren leaving for Indiana. "We need him to suck for two days, Sunday and Monday and then he can go back to killing it like he's been."
Game Details
Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers
Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet
Raptors Listen: TSN 1050
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Pacers TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Indiana
Pacers Listen: 1070 The Fan
Pacers Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Pacers -1.5
Moneyline: IND -120, TOR +106
O/U: 219
Pick of the Game
Raptors props yet to be released. More to come.
