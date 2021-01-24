Raptors vs. Pacers: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game

NewsCanada Basketball
The Toronto Raptors will see a friendly foe when they take on Nate Bjorkgren's Indiana Pacers on Sunday. Here's how to watch and the best picks for the game
Author:
Publish date:

The Toronto Raptors will get their first crack at former assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren and his Indiana Pacers on Sunday afternoon. It'll be the start of a two-game back-to-back series with the Pacers who are coming off an overtime victory against the Orlando Magic.

The Raptors may once again be without Kyle Lowry who is listed as questionable due to a toe infection that kept him out of Toronto's last outing. It remains unclear if Lowry will play, though Raptors coach Nick Nurse did say he expected to have Lowry during his pre-game availability on Friday.

Bjorkgren has had an impressive start to his head coaching tenure in Indiana, leading the Pacers to a 9-6 record, tied for third in the Eastern Conference. He's the first disciple of Nurse's coaching tree to leave for a head coaching opportunity after two seasons with Toronto.

"I think that was the perfect situation for him," Fred VanVleet said of Bjorkgren leaving for Indiana. "We need him to suck for two days, Sunday and Monday and then he can go back to killing it like he's been."

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

Date: Sunday, January 24, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Pacers TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Indiana

Pacers Listen: 1070 The Fan

Pacers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Pacers -1.5

Moneyline: IND -120, TOR +106

O/U: 219

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

Raptors props yet to be released. More to come.

