    October 27, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Pacers

    The Toronto Raptors take on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night in a revenge game for Nate Bjorkgren. Here's what to know
    Author:

    It's the Nate Bjorkgren revenge game as the Toronto Raptors (1-3) welcome Bjorkgren's former team, the Indiana Pacers (1-3), to Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

    What to Watch For

    • It's way too early to be looking at playoff seeding this year, but these are the kinds of games the Raptors need to win if they're going to be in the play-in conversation this season. They're not going to be among the Eastern Conference elites, but there's a group of teams including the Pacers all vying for spots in the middle of the East.
    • Dalano Banton's minutes should be something to monitor. The rookie second-round pick has looked very good in limited action and Raptors coach Nick Nurse went out of his way to complement Banton on Tuesday suggesting there should be some more playing time on the horizon.
    • The Pacers are one of the NBA's most traditional teams with a true 6-foot-11 shot-blocking center in Myles Turner and an old fashion 6-foot-11 power forward Domantas Sabonis. The two of them might cause some problems for Toronto who ranks among the league's worst teams at finishing around the rim.

    Where to Watch

    TSN 4 will broadcast the game on TV and The FAN 590 will handle the radio call.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors are still without Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe.

    Indiana will be without Kelan Martin and T.J. Warren. Caris LeVert is listed as questionable.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 218.5.

    Raptors By The Numbers: Here's what we know after 4 games

    Feisty Raptors can't claw out of 20 point hole in loss to Bulls

    Even as everything in Toronto changes, DeMar DeRozan's impact on the Raptors leadership remains the same

