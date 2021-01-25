Raptors at Pacers: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Monday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will hope to have Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam back on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. Here's how to watch and the best bets

The Toronto Raptors will look to extend their winning streak to three straight when they take on former assistant coach Nate Bjorkgren and the Indiana Pacers for the second time in as many days.

The big question lingering over Monday's game is the availability of Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam who missed Sunday's game with a toe infection and left knee swelling, respectively. Even though the Raptors were able to get a breakout performance from OG Anunoby whose 30 points lifted Toronto to a 107-102 victory, trying to win games without Lowry and Siakam is never an easy task. If they're both out again, it should be another big game for Anunoby while Norman Powell and Stanley Johnson get tabbed for the starting lineup.

Expect Pacers star Domantas Sabonis to once again see a lot of Johnson and Anunoby after the two terrorized him all afternoon Sunday. He scored a season-low 10 points on 1-for-10 shooting in the series opener.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors at Indiana Pacers

Date: Monday, January 25, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Bankers Life Fieldhouse

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: Sportsnet 590 The FAN

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Pacers TV Broadcast: Fox Sports Indiana

Pacers Listen: 1070 The Fan

Pacers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Pacers -2.5

Moneyline: IND -135, TOR +130

O/U: 216.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

Raptors prop bets yet to be released.

