Report: Raptors Among Teams 'Interested' in Mo Bamba

Apparently Christian Koloko isn't the only seven-footer the Toronto Raptors have been eyeing this offseason.

After going all of last season without a single player taller than 6-foot-10, the Raptors are reportedly one of the teams interested in acquiring former Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba, per Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

The 24-year-old Bamba was not tendered a qualifying offer by Orlando on Wednesday and will become an unrestricted free agent Thursday evening.

Last season was a breakout year for the seven-foot big man who is just four years removed from being the sixth overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 48% from the floor and 38.1% from behind the arc.

Bamba's first four seasons in the NBA have been plagued by injury, COVID-19 complications, and inconsistency. The once highly touted big man has so far not lived up to expectations and was replaced in Orlando by Wendell Carter Jr.

Toronto has the mid-level exception to use this summer and can offer Bamba a contract up to four years, $45.1 million, though it likely wouldn't take the full MLE to ink a deal.

Bamba's size and three-point shooting would certainly help the Raptors' frontcourt situation, but inconsistency has so far marred his career and it would take a lot of development to help him reach the potential scouts once saw in the former Texas standout.

Further Reading

Report: Fred VanVleet 'heading toward' extension approaching of 4 Years, $110 million

Christian Koloko gives Raptors flexibility across matchups as Toronto fills need with 'best player available'

Raptors select Christian Koloko with 33rd pick in NBA Draft