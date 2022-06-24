Raptors Select Christian Koloko With 33rd Pick in NBA Draft

The Toronto Raptors finally have a seven-footer.

After going all season without a true big man, the Raptors used the No 33 pick in Thursday night's NBA Draft to select Christian Koloko, a seven-foot big man out of the University of Arizona.

The 22-year-old Koloko, originally from Douala, Cameroon, spent three seasons at Arizona where he blossomed from a bench player for the Wildcats into the conference's most dominant defensive force. He averaged 2.8 blocks to go with 12.6 points and 7.3 rebounds per game.

"While Koloko isn’t as strong or as offensively gifted as Mark Williams and Walker Kessler, his rim protection skills aren’t far behind, and he’s lighter on his feet than both, which gives him a degree of switchability on the defensive end," wrote Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo. "He’s a potential value pick and has a chance to be a useful rotational big, consistently changing shots and erasing space around the basket with his length. Koloko’s defensive impact is palpable and his immense physical progression over the past several years has been impressive, although there are still times he needs to play through contact better, and he doesn’t have a ton of upside as a scorer. Still, teams looking to develop a defensive-oriented big can do much worse."

Spurs Select Branham With Raptors 1st

The San Antonio Spurs used the No. 20 pick they'd acquired from Toronto in the Goran Dragic for Thad Young deal to select Malaki Branham, a 6-foot-5 wing out of Ohio State.

No. 33 History

The No. 33 pick hasn't had very much history lately, but Jalen Brunson, Joe Harris, and Hassan Whiteside are among the most notable names taken with the pick.

OG Anunoby Stays Put

Despite the Portland Trail Blazers' supposed interest in OG Anunoby, the Raptors opted to keep the 24-year-old forward Thursday night. Unable to acquire the Raptors forward, Portland selected Canadian Shaedon Sharpe with the seventh pick in the draft.

Canadians Go Back to Back

Sharpe and Bennedict Mathurin became the first Canadian duo to be selected back-to-back in NBA Draft history. Mathurin, a Montreal native, went sixth overall to the Indiana Pacers, just before Portland took London, Ontario's Sharpe.

The two joined Andrew Wiggins and Nik Stauskas as the only Canadian duo to be selected in the top 10 of the same draft.

The Pacers then doubled down with another Canadian guard, adding Aurora's Andrew Nembhard with the 31st pick. Moments later Caleb Houstan of Mississauga was selected 32nd by the Orlando Magic

Adrian Griffin's Son Gets Drafted

Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin saw his son AJ selected 16th overall by the Atlanta Hawks.

