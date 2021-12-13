Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Matt Devlin & Jack Armstrong to Miss Monday's Raptors Game Following Possible Close Contact
    Publish date:

    Matt Devlin & Jack Armstrong to Miss Monday's Raptors Game Following Possible Close Contact

    Toronto Raptors broadcasters Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong will miss Monday's game following a possible close contact
    Author:

    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    Toronto Raptors broadcasters Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong will miss Monday's game following a possible close contact

    COVID-19 continues to inch closer and closer to home for the Toronto Raptors.

    Both Jack Armstrong and Matt Devlin will not call Monday night's game following a possible close contact of a positive COVID-19 test, a spokesperson for the Raptors said.

    “We recently learned that members of our broadcast crew may have been in contact with an individual, outside our organization, who has since tested positive for COVID-19," the spokesperson wrote in a press release. "As a result and out of an abundance of caution, Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong have decided to stay away from work and self-monitor for a period of time. Though this action is not mandated by the NBA, we are especially mindful of the example Matt and Jack set for so many people across the country, and we are very grateful to them for their consideration and responsibility."

    Recommended Articles

    Monday's game will be called by Paul Jones and Leo Rautins while Tuesday's game on Sportsnet will be called remotely by Eric Smith and Amy Audibert. 

    The Raptors had been scheduled to play on Thursday, but that game against the Chicago Bulls has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Bulls organization.

    Further Reading

    Raptors forced to adjust as COVID-19 worsens around the NBA

    Mentoring Scottie Barnes has been 'challenging' albeit 'fun' experience for Fred VanVleet

    3 Raptors trade scenarios for Myles Turner: Pacers writer analyzes

    USATSI_12660670_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Matt Devlin & Jack Armstrong to Miss Monday's Raptors Game Following Possible Close Contact

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_17295052_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Game vs. Bulls Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issues with Chicago

    4 hours ago
    USATSI_17143398_168390270_lowres (2)
    News

    Raptors Believe an Egalitarian Late-Game Offense Will Work Best in the Clutch

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17196373_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Kings

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_17097418_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Raptors Forced to Adjust as COVID-19 Worsens Around the NBA

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17142745_168390270_lowres
    News

    Precious Achiuwa Enters COVID-19 Protocols, Raptors Continue to Test Negative

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17333853_168390270_lowres
    News

    RJ Barrett Becomes 2nd Knicks Player to Enter COVID-19 Protocols Just Days After Playing Raptors

    Dec 12, 2021
    USATSI_17335421_168390270_lowres
    News

    Knicks Obi Toppin Enters Health & Safety Protocols 1 Day After Playing Raptors

    Dec 11, 2021