Matt Devlin & Jack Armstrong to Miss Monday's Raptors Game Following Possible Close Contact

COVID-19 continues to inch closer and closer to home for the Toronto Raptors.

Both Jack Armstrong and Matt Devlin will not call Monday night's game following a possible close contact of a positive COVID-19 test, a spokesperson for the Raptors said.

“We recently learned that members of our broadcast crew may have been in contact with an individual, outside our organization, who has since tested positive for COVID-19," the spokesperson wrote in a press release. "As a result and out of an abundance of caution, Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong have decided to stay away from work and self-monitor for a period of time. Though this action is not mandated by the NBA, we are especially mindful of the example Matt and Jack set for so many people across the country, and we are very grateful to them for their consideration and responsibility."

Monday's game will be called by Paul Jones and Leo Rautins while Tuesday's game on Sportsnet will be called remotely by Eric Smith and Amy Audibert.

The Raptors had been scheduled to play on Thursday, but that game against the Chicago Bulls has been postponed due to a COVID-19 issue within the Bulls organization.

Further Reading

Raptors forced to adjust as COVID-19 worsens around the NBA

Mentoring Scottie Barnes has been 'challenging' albeit 'fun' experience for Fred VanVleet

3 Raptors trade scenarios for Myles Turner: Pacers writer analyzes