Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, & Kevin Durant Lead Most-Sold Jerseys in Canada

The Toronto Raptors' backcourt of Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet have topped the NBA's jersey sales list in Canada this season
Canadians appear to be in love with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet.

The Toronto Raptors' backcourt tandem has sold more jerseys in Canada than any other NBA player this season, the NBA announced Thursday. After Lowry and VanVleet, Pascal Siakam is the only other Raptors player in the top 10. He's slotted in at No. 4, behind Kevin Durant at No. 3. After Siakam, Stephen Curry, Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, Lebron James, and Jayson Tatum round out the top 10 for most-sold jerseys on the NBAstore.ca website.

As for the hottest selling teams, well, the Raptors once again topped the list in merchandise sales in Canada with the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Milwaukee Bucks filing in after them.

Earlier in the day, the NBA announced that the Raptors slotted in at No. 9 in the hottest selling teams on the NBA Store based on sales from store.nba.com.

