Toronto Mayor Announces April 3 as 'Kyle Lowry Day'

Toronto Mayor John Tory has proclaimed April 3, 2022, as 'Kyle Lowry Day' to honor the longtime Toronto Raptors legend

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

It's officially Kyle Lowry Day in Toronto.

Not only will Kyle Lowry make his return to Scotiabank Arena to take on the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night, but Toronto Mayor John Tory has declared April 3, 2022, Kyle Lowry Day to honor the Raptors legend.

"Kyle Lowry is one of the greatest Raptor players of all time and has proven over his career in Toronto that he will always be a champion of our great city. He has the stats to back up some career highs with the Raptors including all-time leader in assists, steals, three-pointers made, and playoff wins. But his impact off the court will always leave a lasting legacy on our city and its residents," Tory wrote in a statement.

"We will always remember Kyle for his role in the Toronto Raptors first NBA championship win. He showed up for Toronto and we will always show up for him. For more than nine years with the team, Kyle brought the city to its feet and made us believe in our beloved Toronto Raptors."

While Tory did thank Lowry for everything he did both on and off the court for Toronto, he assured the 36-year-old point guard that the Raptors will not take it easy on him on Sunday night nor at any point down the road.

"In the playoffs or at any other time in NBA competition there will be no mercy for Kyle Lowry," Tory added.

Sunday's game will tip-off at 7 p.m. ET.

