Nick Nurse & Scottie Barnes Joke About O.G. Anunoby's Missed 360 Dunk

The Toronto Raptors had some fun with O.G. Anunoby who missed a 360 dunk attempt when Bol Bol made a "great play" contesting the shot from behind

Scottie Barnes didn't mind O.G. Anunoby showing off his high-flying acrobatics Saturday night when he took off for a 360 slam against the Orlando Magic, but nailing the dunk for the extra assist would have been nice, Barnes joked.

"He wanted to get some style points, I guess," Barnes said.

Anunoby thought he had more than enough space to throw down the two-handed slam in the third quarter Saturday, but a hard-charging Bol Bol didn't let up on the play. The 25-year-old Toronto Raptors forward nearly completed the full rotation when Bol broke up the play, and erasing the would-be highlight-reel jam.

"It don't matter to me," Barnes joked. "Just wish I got an assist but if he wants to do that, he had 32, 12 for 17, he was balling today."

Raptors coach Nick Nurse didn't seem too upset with it either considering his squad blew out the Magic 121-108 and were leading by 18 at the time.

"There's not a lot of bad's gonna happen when you go dunk it as long as you do it straight on," Nurse joked as he discussed Anunoby's powerful paint presence. "He turned too slow on that. Speed rate on the circle has got to be a little quicker."

Anunoby just tipped his cap to Bol, noting after the game that the 23-year-old Magic forward made a great play.

