Raptors Share Injury Report For Juancho Hernangomez Ahead of Celtics Game

The Toronto Raptors have deemed Juancho Hernangomez as doubtful to play Monday night against the Boston Celtics

Just when it seemed like the Toronto Raptors were getting passed their injury bug woes, Juancho Hernangomez has popped up on the injury report.

The 27-year-old forward is doubtful to play Monday night against the Boston Celtics due to a right ankle sprain he suffered on Saturday night against the Orlando Magic, the team announced.

Initial X-ray results on the ankle came back negative but an MRI was expected, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Saturday. Hernangomez continued to play on the injured ankle briefly but couldn't continue and walked to the bench before briefly heading to the locker room with training staff personnel.

Both Precious Achiuwa and Otto Porter Jr. both remain out and aren't expected to return anytime soon. Achiuwa is still weeks away with an ankle sprain, Nurse said last week, while there's no update on when Porter will return from a dislocated toe on his left foot.

If Hernangomez can't play, expect Dalano Banton to see a little more playing time off the bench as a reserve wing for the Raptors.

The Celtics will be on the second night of a back-to-back and have listed Marcus Smart as questionable for Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. Robert Williams III will remain out for Boston.

