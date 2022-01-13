Justin Champagnie Isn't Lacking Confidence, Wants to Tell LeBron James 'It's My Turn'

Toronto Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie certainly isn't lacking confidence.

The 6-foot-6 forward told Sportsnet's Will Lou the player he's most looking forward to playing against this season is Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James.

"Growing up that's all I watched, LeBron," Champagnie said on the FAN 590. "I want to get on the court with him and tell him it's my turn, I'm here."

A day after the interview, Champagnie wanted to set the record straight regarding something Pascal Siakam said during his post-practice media availability Thursday. Siakam, who shares an agent with Champagnie, said he's taken the rookie under his wing this season and helped him find his groove.

"Justin is my son," Siakam joked. "I’m helping him."

When Champagnie sat down, he quickly refuted that.

"I just want the record to know that Pascal is my son," he joked.

Champagnie clearly has the perfect combination of Brooklyn confidence and toughness that's helping him thrive on the court so far this season. Despite his size, he believes he can grab almost every loose ball that comes his way. It's why he's averaging over nine rebounds per 36 minutes and how he grabbed five offensive boards on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns.

"He’s just got a talent for it," said Fred VanVleet. "Sometimes it’s just about angles, and reading where it’s coming off at, and he’s a tough kid, a Brooklyn-raised guy, he’s a pretty tough kid and he’s not afraid to jump in the fight and get in there and he’s not afraid of contact."

