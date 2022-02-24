Skip to main content
Raptors Rookies Hilariously Forced to Sing Bruno Mars

Toronto Raptors rookies Scottie Barnes, Justin Champagnie, and Dalano Banton perform Bruno Mars' Just the Way You Are for the team

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Barnes, Justin Champagnie, and Dalano Banton should probably stick to basketball.

The Toronto Raptors rookies took part in some rookie obligations Thursday afternoon in Charlotte, signing Bruno Mars' Just The Way You Are in front of the team.

Precious Achiuwa posted the video on his Instagram page as he cheered on Champagnie, a fellow Brooklyn, N.Y. native. Barnes appeared to lead the way with Banton and Champagnie flanking him in the performance. David Johnson, Toronto's other rookie, has spent most of the season with the Raptors 905 and was not with Toronto for the performance.

Last season Toronto's rookies Malachi Flynn and Freddie Gillespie sang Party in the USA as their mid-season rookie duties.

The Raptors will resume their post-All-Star break schedule on Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets. 

