Scotiabank Arena Will No Longer Require Proof of Vaccination Beginning in March

Toronto Raptors fans will no longer be required to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to enter Scotiabank Arena beginning next month.

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment announced the new changes Friday afternoon in conjunction with the Ontario Government's easing of restrictions that will no longer require proof of vaccination as of March 1, 2022.

The vaccine mandate, however, will remain in place for company employees and a strict mask mandate will continue at the arena until further notice.

MLSE notes a vaccine mandate may be reimposed at a future date and encourages all employees, partners, and fans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster dose as soon as possible.

Under current legislation, the Raptors are allowed to play at 50% capacity in Scotiabank Arena. However, the All-Star Break and an upcoming road trip mean the Raptors will not return home until March 1, 2022, when the vaccine requirement will be lifted and capacity will return to 100%.

Toronto will play host to the Brooklyn Nets to kick off a three-game homestand to start the month.

Anyone who does not adhere to proper mask-wearing whenever not consuming food or beverages will receive one warning before being asked to leave the arena.

The Raptors will play 12 more regular season home games this year.

