Kevin Durant Enters COVID Protocols Days After Playing Raptors

The Brooklyn Nets COVID-19 outbreak isn't over quite yet.

Just four days after the Nets took the court against the Toronto Raptors with seven players in the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols including James Harden and Bruce Brown who were ruled out just an hour before tipoff, Kevin Durant has entered COVID protocols, the team announced.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said there had been some concern within the team prior to taking the court against the Nets last Tuesday.

“I wouldn’t say there’s no nervousness. Not a lot of talk about it," Nurse said Friday. "There was a nervousness about going to Brooklyn the other night when we knew there was an outbreak there. Of course. I think like anybody who is around situations where there have been positive cases, there are thoughts going through your head. You do everything a bit sharper in the protocol.”

Following the game, Nurse had said they'd "cross our fingers, hope they get no more positive tests and we don’t either."

Durant's admission into Health & Safety protocols is the continuation of a scary trend throughout the league as COVID-19 cases have spiked this month. While the Raptors have so far been able to evade COVID-19 troubles this season, the league around them continues to see players miss time due to the virus. Each of Toronto's last three opponents have had players enter protocols following the game and the Raptors' next two opponents, the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic, both have players sidelined for Health & Safety reasons.

Further Reading

OG Anunoby shares how he suffered his injury & Khem Birch discusses his injury outlook

Raptors ready to 'fall in line' with whatever new COVID protocols are coming

MLSE will prioritize season ticket holders, non-season ticket holders will get refunds