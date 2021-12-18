Kevin Durant Enters COVID Protocols Days After Playing Raptors

Skip to main content
    •
    December 18, 2021
    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest player to enter the NBA's COVID protocols just says after playing the Toronto Raptors
    Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is the latest player to enter the NBA's COVID protocols just says after playing the Toronto Raptors

    The Brooklyn Nets COVID-19 outbreak isn't over quite yet.

    Just four days after the Nets took the court against the Toronto Raptors with seven players in the NBA's Health & Safety Protocols including James Harden and Bruce Brown who were ruled out just an hour before tipoff, Kevin Durant has entered COVID protocols, the team announced.

    Raptors coach Nick Nurse said there had been some concern within the team prior to taking the court against the Nets last Tuesday.

    “I wouldn’t say there’s no nervousness. Not a lot of talk about it," Nurse said Friday. "There was a nervousness about going to Brooklyn the other night when we knew there was an outbreak there. Of course. I think like anybody who is around situations where there have been positive cases, there are thoughts going through your head. You do everything a bit sharper in the protocol.”

    Following the game, Nurse had said they'd "cross our fingers, hope they get no more positive tests and we don’t either."

    Durant's admission into Health & Safety protocols is the continuation of a scary trend throughout the league as COVID-19 cases have spiked this month. While the Raptors have so far been able to evade COVID-19 troubles this season, the league around them continues to see players miss time due to the virus. Each of Toronto's last three opponents have had players enter protocols following the game and the Raptors' next two opponents, the Golden State Warriors and Orlando Magic, both have players sidelined for Health & Safety reasons.

