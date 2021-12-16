MLSE Will Prioritize Season Ticket Holders, Non-Season Ticket Holders Will Get Refunds

Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment says it will be prioritizing season ticket holders for Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs games as it tries to navigate Ontario's new COVID-19 capacity restrictions for Scotiabank Arena.

All non-season ticket holders will have their tickets refunded, a spokesperson for MLSE wrote in an email.

"Similar to the 2021 Raptors pre-season games where capacity restrictions were in place, the membership bases for both teams will be divided into two groups to ensure equitable access to games. That process will begin with tomorrow's Raptors game, where ticket allocation among members will be determined randomly, and each group of members will receive tickets based on alternate games between now and mid-January," MLSE wrote.

Ticket holders will again be contacted in January when the next phase of games will be reallocated based on public health measures at the time.

"All ticket holders will be notified of refund details in the coming days with Raptors members being notified today, and Leafs Members being notified by Tuesday, of ticket allocation details," MLSE wrote.

The Raptors have not had to deal with capacity restrictions since the preseason when tickets were limited due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, with rising COVID-19 cases the government has reimposed restrictions beginning Saturday when the Raptors play host to the Golden State Warriors.

