Report: Kevin Durant Sees Celtics & 76ers as Desired Landing Spots

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant is reportedly open to being dealt to the Boston Celtics or Philadelphia 76ers this summer
The Phoenix Suns are no longer the lone publicly known preferred landing spot for Kevin Durant this summer.

If Durant can't play in Phoenix, the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly considered a welcomed landing spots, according to SNY's Ian Begley. The 33-year-old Brooklyn Nets star would like to play alongside reigning Defensive Player of the Year winner Marcus Smart, who has been considered a target of the Nets, per Begley.

The Celtics have reportedly discussed a deal with the Nets for Durant that would center around Jaylen Brown, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. It's unclear if those talks have progressed, but Durant has not waivered in his desire to be traded this summer. He told the Nets owner Joe Tsai that he would have to fire head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks if he wanted to keep Durant, according to Charania.

"So a Durant trade from Brooklyn seems to be inevitable," Begley reported. "It’s just a matter of how long Tsai and the Nets are willing to wait and if/when teams decide to meet their steep asking price."

High-ranking members of the 76ers front office have also discussed the possibility of trading for Durant, per Begley, though it's unknown if trade talks have progressed at all.

The Raptors remains rumord to be in the conversation for Durant, but Scottie Barnes has been deemed untouchable, according to multiple reports.

