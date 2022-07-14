Deandre Ayton Offer Sheet Has Major Impact on Kevin Durant Sweepstakes in Favor of Toronto

A Kevin Durant trade to the Toronto Raptors is suddenly looking a little bit more likely.

News of Deandre Ayton signing an offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers, first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, has created major complications to the Phoenix Suns' pursuit of Durant.

Ayton, the disgruntled Suns' center, has reportedly signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Pacers, forcing Phoenix to either match the offer or relinquish Ayton's rights for nothing.

At one point, it was believed the Suns could sign-and-trade Ayton in a package along with Mikal Bridges for Durant, but Ayton is no longer eligible to be part of a sign-and-trade. If the Suns agree to match the Pacers' offer, the former top pick will be ineligible to be traded until January 15 at the earliest due to recent signing restrictions.

Further complicating matters, the Suns cannot trade Devin Booker to the Nets because Ben Simmons remains in Brooklyn on a rookie max extension, and NBA rules prohibit teams from acquiring two players on rookie max extensions.

If the Suns cannot trade for Durant, the Toronto Raptors are believed to be the second most likely trade destination for the Nets' superstar, according to DraftKings. Toronto has its full arsenal of draft picks and a roster loaded with young talent to pry Durant loose.

Further Reading

D.J. Wilson shows why Raptors signed him with a breakout Summer League showing

Christian Koloko drains 1st professional 3-pointer but still has a 'fair bit of work to do' offensively, Raptors say

Dalano Banton a bright spot in a disappointing defensive outing for the Raptors