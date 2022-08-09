Skip to main content

Celtics Now Favorites to Land Kevin Durant, Raptors Have 3rd Best Odds

The Toronto Raptors now have the third best odds to land Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant, behind the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, respectively
The Boston Celtics have jumped into pole position in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes, Vegas sportsbook say, but the Toronto Raptors aren't far behind.

Despite Durant's insistence on being traded this summer, the Brooklyn Nets still sit at -200 to retain the 33-year-old superstar, per BetOnline. Those odds convey a 67% chance he remains in Brooklyn for next season.

If he is traded, however, the Celtics sit at -140 to acquire Durant, conveying a 58% chance. They are one of three teams believed to be at the forefront of Durant trade talks alongside the Raptors and Miami Heat, per The Athletic's Shams Charania. A package centered around Jaylen Brown is "seen as a viable deal," Charania added.

The Phoenix Suns have the second most-likely odds to land Durant at +350, conveying a 22% chance Durant ends up in his preferred destination.

Toronto sits third on the list at +400, conveying a 20% chance.

For now, a deal with the Raptors seems unlikely due to Brooklyn's insistence on acquiring Scottie Barnes in trade talks. Toronto has so far shown no willingness to move on from the reigning Rookie of the Year.

While Miami remains in the hunt, the Heat sit at +500 and don't quite have a trade package due to their inability to move Bam Adebayo to the Nets while Ben Simmons remains in Brooklyn.

