Fred VanVleet's Historic Night Erases Woeful Start for Raptors Who Clinch 5th Straight Victory

Fred VanVleet had seen enough.

The Toronto Raptors had embarrassed themselves for the better part of three quarters, letting Utah Jazz, down all but two rotation players and every single member of their starting lineup, throttle them Friday night. Down 17 points at one point, it was ugly.

So VanVleet changed his shoes, stepped into the phone booth, and came out superman.

In one three-minute stretch, he single-handedly erased a near nightmare loss for Toronto, turning an 84-70 deficit into a tie game courtesy of a 17-point run from the soon-to-be first-time All-Star. The offense was, of course, flawless: Two three-pointers, three free throws, a driving layup, and two mid-range jumpers all in a three-minute span. But it wouldn't have been possible without his contributions at the other end. He swiped an errant pass, stripped Hassan Whiteside, and grabbed two rebounds to reinvigorate the lifeless Raptors in the third quarter as Toronto clinched its fifth straight victory 122-108.

For most of the night, it had been one of those games VanVleet has dreaded all season. The Raptors came out underestimating Jazz, as they've done far too often this year to lesser opponents. They were slow on defense, couldn't get out to shooters, and couldn't buy a bucket as Utah packed the paint. The Jazz outshot the Raptors by 16% and were lighting it up from behind the arc heading into the break.

It was the mirror image of Toronto's start Wednesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks when the Raptors came out totally flat only to rebound in the second half to eke out the victory.

VanVleet's performance seemed to come out of nowhere Friday night. He shot 2-for-11 in the first half, trying to attack Whiteside in the pick-and-roll and repeatedly coming up short. But the halftime break changed everything. He went 8-for-8 in the third quarter and clinched his first career triple-double in the fourth quarter, finding Precious Achiuwa for an alley-oop jam to finish the night with 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Highlight of the Night

VanVleet and OG Anunoby hooked up in transition for a one-handed alley-oop slam dunk in the third quarter.

Up Next: New Orleans Pelicans

The still Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans will come to town as the homestand continues in Toronto on Sunday night at 6 p.m. ET.