Report: Knicks Among Teams Interested in Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is expected to draw interested from the New York Knicks when he hits unrestricted free agency this summer

The New York Knicks will reportedly be throwing their names in the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes this summer.

One year after reportedly trying to pry Fred VanVleet loose from Toronto, the Knicks reportedly have their eyes on the Toronto Raptors' other lead guard, according to SYN's Ian Begley.

"They’re keeping an eye on Damian Lillard and any other star who may seek a trade if things go sideways with their current franchises. They also have guards like Dennis Schroder, Lonzo Ball and – per SNY sources – Kyle Lowry – on the radar for the offseason," Begley reported.

The Knicks have been one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season. After plodding along to a 21-45 record last season, New York has jumped to fourth in the Eastern Conference this season with a 38-30 record. They're no longer — at least for now — the lowly Knickerbockers and appear to be a young team on the rise with Julius Randle and Canadian R.J. Barrett leading the way.

Lowry will is reportedly expected to have a "robust" market when he hits unrestricted free agency this summer, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick and John Hollinger. The Miami Heat and Knicks are both projected to have enough cap space to sign Lowry and are reportedly among the teams interested in acquiring the 35-year-old guard. A sign-and-trade is also possible, especially if Lowry wants to return home and sign with the Philadelphia 76ers who are reportedly still interested in acquiring Lowry after missing out on him at the trade deadline.

While it hasn't been the most impressive contract season for Lowry, the Raptors' franchise icon hasn't shown much to be concerned about long-term. He's averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists this season despite battling a strange toe infection that's kept him sidelined for parts of this year.

