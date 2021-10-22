    • October 22, 2021
    Miami is Quickly learning a Lesson Toronto has Long Known: Kyle Lowry is Special

    Miami is Quickly learning a Lesson Toronto has Long Known: Kyle Lowry is Special

    Miami Heat players are quickly falling in love with all the little things former Toronto Raptors great Kyle Lowry does on the basketball court
    It didn't take long for the Miami Heat to figure out exactly what makes Kyle Lowry so special.

    Even on a down night for the former Toronto Raptors great, Lowry still did all the little things, of course, to lift the Heat to a blowout victory over the Milwaukee Bucks. He had six assists, a steal, and a block to go with his +22 point differential in just 24 minutes.

    "That's my guy," said Jimmy Butler, one of Lowry's closest friends in the NBA. "It's definitely a blessing to share the floor with him. Everybody knows how much love I have for him."

    The star of Thursday night's Heat victory Tyler Herro, who came off the bench to score 27 points on 10-for-18 shooting, praised Lowry post-game.

    "I love playing with Kyle," Herro said. "My first two years in the league I didn't really have a point guard that could get everyone organized to their spots. That's no knock on my previous teammates. It's just the way that Kyle gets everyone to their spots, how he's a leader. He just understands the game in a way that not many people do.

    "Just being next to him is obviously amazing for me."

    That's what Toronto is going to miss so much about Lowry. It wasn't his scoring that made him special in the league. Rather, it was the way he helped everyone else on the court by making things easier on the Raptors' bigs inside with perfectly timed passes and by easing the ball-handling duties for other guards like Fred VanVleet.

    Raptors see plenty of 'teaching moments' following nightmarish offensive performance

    Malachi Flynn must seize opportunity with rotation tinkering on the horizon

    Montrezl Harrell clears the air after strange technical foul following chat with Drake

