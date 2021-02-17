NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Raptors List Kyle Lowry as Questionable for Thursday vs. Bucks

The Toronto Raptors have listed point guard Kyle Lowry as questionable with a sore left ankle for Thursday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks
The Toronto Raptors have listed Kyle Lowry as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 34-year-old Lowry tweaked his left ankle late in the first half of Tuesday's game against the Bucks. He immediately hobbled to the locker room before returning to start the second half. His return, however, didn't last long. He played just three minutes of the third quarter before being forced to exit the game for good.

"Just a sore ankle," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said after the game. "I think he hit it a couple times, once in the first half and then once in a second. They're gonna re-evaluate, or they're gonna evaluate it thoroughly tonight and we should know more tomorrow."

The Raptors are 3-0 in games without Lowry this season and 5-0 if you include the two games he didn't finish due to injury. It's a carry-over of a weird trend from last year in which the Raptors were 12-2 without Lowry. 

"You can go back historically. Even when Kawhi [Leonard] sat out those 22 games, we’re 17-5, we’re missing Serge [Ibaka] and Pascal [Siakam] on the road during the West Coast last year and we won like 4-1 last year. I think it’s no one guy in particular, it’s just we gotta step up and play," Nurse said. "It puts somebody else in the rotation and shots gotta be distributed that that guy would normally take and usually it takes everybody to chip in on that."

If Lowry cannot go for an extended period of time, Toronto move away from its small-ball starting unit and go back starting Aron Baynes at centre alongside Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Siakam, and OG Anunoby.

