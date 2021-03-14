Report: Kyle Lowry's Investments Motivated by More Than Capital Gains

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is reportedly putting him NBA earnings to good use as he tries to break down barriers for people of colour in the business world

Nobody can question what Kyle Lowry has meant to the Toronto Raptors organization. For the better part of nine seasons, he's been the heart and soul of the Raptors, leading Toronto to the NBA mountaintop and providing the foundation for seven trips to the postseason. But as his career begins to wind down, Lowry has reportedly begun thinking about his impact outside of basketball.

One of the many benefits of being an NBA star is the paycheque you collect every season. Over Lowry's 14-year NBA career he's collected over $190 million in salary. It's afforded him the ability not just to live a life of luxury, but to also put his money to good work.

Lowry reportedly told Business Insider that he's begun educating himself on the tech industry and investing world.

"He's most interested right now in putting money into healthcare, cryptocurrencies, and renewable energy," Business Insider reported. "He invested in healthcare firm Spring Health's Series B last November."

While part of that is certainly just savvy business skills, Lowry said he's focused on trying to break down barriers to people of colour in the business world.

"Getting the African-American, the Black person into those types of positions, it changes the outlook of the culture, right?" Lowry told Business Insider. "It changes the thought processes of who these people are.

"We don't want to just be sitting at the table with everybody else — we want to create our own table and bring people that we want to be in there, to have people of our color at the table with us."

Lowry is one of an increasing number of Black athletes who have ventured into the investing world in order to help break down these barriers for people of colour. He reportedly cited Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Shaquille O'Neal, and LeBron James as inspirations for his decision.

Further Reading

The Miami Heat have expressed interest in Raptors guard Kyle Lowry

Toronto turns in 'burn the tape' performance against Hornets

Norman Powell has thrived as Toronto's top offensive option over the last three games