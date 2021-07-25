Report: 76ers, Pels, Lakers, Heat & Mavs Expected to be top Suitors for Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors legend Kyle Lowry is expected to be pursued by the Mavericks, Lakers, Pelicans, Heat, and 76ers in free agency this summer

Kyle Lowry will certainly have no shortage of suitors when free agency opens up next month.

The 35-year-old Toronto Raptors legend is expected to be pursued by the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and New Orleans Pelicans, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Philadelphia, Miami, and Los Angeles were all considered trade destinations for Lowry at least year's trade deadline but none of the three was willing to move their attractive young players to pique Toronto's interest. Instead, Lowry remained in Toronto playing just nine games following the deadline.

The most straightforward free agency destination for Lowry this summer is certainly Miami who has enough cap space to sign the veteran point guard without a sign-and-trade. If not the Heat, things get a little bit more complicated.

Philadelphia, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New Orleans would likely have to work a sign-and-trade with Toronto in order to sign Lowry this summer. It shouldn't cost too much to make a deal with Toronto, however, sign-and-trade deals can be tricky to work out for teams right up against the NBA hard cap.

Further Reading

Scottie Barnes explains why Toronto should draft him at No. 4

Josh Giddey's offensive playmaking could entice Raptors into a surprise move

Raptors open at 50-to-1 longshots for 2022 NBA title