Kyle Lowry Exits 1st Quarter With Back Spasms

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry for the remainder of Monday night's game due to back spasms

The Toronto Raptors will be without Kyle Lowry for the remainder of Monday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies due to back spasms, according to Raptors PR.

The 34-year-old played seven minutes before exiting the game late in the first quarter. There was no obvious cause of the injury.

Lowry is averaging 17.6 points, seven rebounds, and a career-best six rebounds per game this season. He has three games this season, one for personal reasons, and two due to a toe infection. The back spasms are a new injury for Lowry who was not on the Raptors injury report prior to the game.

The Raptors are 3-0 this season without Lowry.

More to come.

Further Reading

Raptors can't capitalize on Chris Boucher's career night

Raptors back to business as usual after Kevin Durant's COVID-19 scare

Yuta Watanabe hasn't been hit by Yuta-Manaia