Kyle Lowry Returns, Pascal Siakam Remains Out Against Pacers

The Toronto Raptors will have Kyle Lowry back on Monday night against the Indiana Pacers. Pascal Siakam, however, remains out with a left knee injury.

The 34-year-old Lowry had missed Toronto's previous two games due to a toe infection that has been lingering lately. He had been playing through the discomfort for a little bit, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said, but it was not getting better and the Raptors decided to sit him down for two games.

Siakam's injury is presumably related to the awkward fall he took against the Miami Heat last Wednesday when he appeared to be fouled by rookie Precious Achiuwa. After the game, Siakam said his left groin was bothering him a little bit. Though he played in Toronto's second game against Miami with what was called "left groin soreness," he reappeared on the injury report for Sunday with a left knee injury.

So far this season the Raptors have played very well undermanned. They're 3-0 this year without Pascal Siakam and/or Kyle Lowry in the lineup.

“I think yeah that makes sense to say you’re missing a guy, you have got to have everybody’s energy up a tick," Nurse said. "But I kind of would like to say we’d like to play up a tick or at a certain energy or effort anyway. I think that’s who we’ve got to be. That has to be our identity whether guys are in or not. That’s really all that I’m after and the point that I’ve been making here for a week. When it’s time for the ball to go up, pull up our socks, dig in and go to work.”

