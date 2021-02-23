NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Raptors Rule Out Kyle Lowry vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Kyle Lowry for Tuesday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers with a left thumb injury
It will be the fourth straight game Lowry has missed with a left thumb injury he sustained last Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The 34-year-old Lowry has shown no signs of slowing down this season. He's averaging 17.7 points, 6.4 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game this season. Despite his strong performance, the Raptors have somehow been able to succeed without him both this season and dating back to last year.

The 76ers have listed Seth Curry as probable for Tuesday night's game with left ankle soreness.

