Skip to main content
Report: Kyrie Irving Has List of Teams He'd Play For If Nets Don't Agree to Deal

Report: Kyrie Irving Has List of Teams He'd Play For If Nets Don't Agree to Deal

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has a list of teams he'd like to play for if he cannot agree to a new contract with the organization

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving has a list of teams he'd like to play for if he cannot agree to a new contract with the organization

Kyrie Irving won't be joining the Toronto Raptors next season.

The Brooklyn Nets guard reportedly has a list of teams he'd like to play for next season if he and the Nets cannot come to an agreement on a long-term deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The list includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

All of those teams would have to work out a sign-and-trade with the Nets to acquire the 30-year-old point guard whose availability has been a major question mark over the past few seasons. Irving has played in just 103 games over the last three years, missing time due to New York's vaccine mandate, injuries, and a mental health break.

If Irving does leave, questions have been raised about Kevin Durant's future in Brooklyn, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

A Brooklyn fire sale would be good news for Toronto who finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season and should be even better next year. The Nets had been considered among the favorites to come out of the East next season, but turmoil within the organization could see them fall out of contention next year.

Further Reading

Bobby Webster shoots down OG Anunoby trade rumors

Raptors considered favorites to land Rudy Gobert, Vegas says

Skipped combine raises draft questions about Michigan's Caleb Houstan, but upside is enough to interest Raptors

Julian Champagnie had positive feedback from the Raptors as he tries to follow in his brother's footsteps

USATSI_17875900_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Trail Blazers Land Jerami Grant from Pistons

By Aaron Rose22 hours ago
USATSI_17496951_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Report: Svi Mykhailiuk Picks Up His Player Option for 2022-23

By Aaron RoseJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17173197_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Bobby Webster Shoots Down OG Anunoby Trade Rumors

By Aaron RoseJun 21, 2022
USATSI_17444558_168390270_lowres
News

Knicks Have Second Best Odds to Land Fred VanVleet Next Season, Vegas Says

By Aaron RoseJun 20, 2022
USATSI_15423387_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Still Favorites to Keep OG Anunoby, but Portland Leads Outsiders, Vegas Says

By Aaron RoseJun 19, 2022
USATSI_18154124_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Pascal Siakam Ranked Among NBA's Most Efficient Isolation Scorers in the Playoffs

By Aaron RoseJun 17, 2022
USATSI_18041237_168390270_lowres (4)
News

Raptors Rank 6th Best Among East Teams for 2023 NBA Championship, Vegas Says

By Aaron RoseJun 17, 2022
USATSI_17658758_168390270_lowres
News

Could the Raptors have Traded for Christian Wood? What the Deal Means for Toronto

By Aaron RoseJun 16, 2022