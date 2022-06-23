Report: Kyrie Irving Has List of Teams He'd Play For If Nets Don't Agree to Deal

Kyrie Irving won't be joining the Toronto Raptors next season.

The Brooklyn Nets guard reportedly has a list of teams he'd like to play for next season if he and the Nets cannot come to an agreement on a long-term deal, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The list includes the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Philadelphia 76ers.

All of those teams would have to work out a sign-and-trade with the Nets to acquire the 30-year-old point guard whose availability has been a major question mark over the past few seasons. Irving has played in just 103 games over the last three years, missing time due to New York's vaccine mandate, injuries, and a mental health break.

If Irving does leave, questions have been raised about Kevin Durant's future in Brooklyn, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

A Brooklyn fire sale would be good news for Toronto who finished fifth in the Eastern Conference last season and should be even better next year. The Nets had been considered among the favorites to come out of the East next season, but turmoil within the organization could see them fall out of contention next year.

