Report: Raptors Have Held Pre-Draft Interview With Canadian Prospect Leonard Miller

If the Toronto Raptors are looking for upside in the 2022 NBA Draft, they're certainly searching in the right places.

Leonard Miller has reportedly popped up on Toronto's radar as a prospect the Raptors have spoken to during the pre-draft process, according to The Athletic's Mike Vorkunov.

The 18-year-old Canadian forward is one of the most unusual prospects in the draft this year, having decided to enter his name in the NBA Draft without ever playing college or professional basketball. While he hasn't committed to staying in the draft, the 6-foot-9 Leonard's rare size, speed, and skill for his age has certainly piqued the interest of NBA scouts. At one point this year, scouts from the Raptors and Golden State Warriors were in Toronto to watch him play at Crestwood Prep.

"He’s a projectable scorer and passer with size and length, and a capable shooter, albeit with unorthodox mechanics. He’s so far away from contributing that it’s a tricky sell for some, but the upside is such that he’s draftable, should he choose," wrote Sports Illustrated's draft analyst Jeremy Woo.

It remains a little unclear where exactly Miller is projected to go in this year's draft. Woo's latest mock draft has him going to the Los Angeles Clippers at 43, but he's an intriguing prospect who fits the Raptors mold as a versatile wing should Toronto decide to take a gamble with the 33rd pick next month.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors have met with Canadian lottery-bound prospect Bennedict Mathurin

Raptors put E.J. Liddell to work reviewing tape during pre-draft interview

Report: Raptors have met with lottery-bound draft prospect Dyson Daniels