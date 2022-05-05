NBA Draft Big Board: Ranking the Top 100 Prospects

With the early-entry deadline in the rearview, the draft lottery and combine less than two weeks away, and players starting to criss-cross the country for workouts, the dialogue around the draft is getting serious. And this draft board is approaching its final state. There’s still time for guys to move the needle in regard to their draft stock, and May is always a crucial month. But after scouting 76 draft-relevant games in person over the course of a very long (and exhausting) season, my personal opinions on prospects are for the most part formed at this point. On that note, we’re expanding the board from 80 to 100 names and giving it a full update.

As always, the Big Board is primarily based on my personal evaluations of players, in conjunction with intel and opinions gathered from a wide range of sources around the NBA and the basketball industry. This is not a mock draft and does not account for team fit, but it is intended to create a rough hierarchy of eligible prospects as a reference point. We’ll update it once again before the draft, following the combine and after players make their decisions on entry.

Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

1. Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn | Freshman

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18 | Last rank: 1

The case for Smith at No. 1 isn’t complicated: he’s arguably the best pure freshman jump shooter to enter the draft in years, he’s an excellent, switchable defender, his intangibles are strong, and he’s the youngest of the draft’s elite prospects by a significant margin. Smith’s jumper is an incredible base on which to stack other offensive skills, and as he expands his array of moves, cleans up his footwork and tightens his handle, his potential is through the roof. He shouldn’t need to waste many dribbles to score efficiently, and can be immediately employed as a pick-and-pop scorer and dangerous floor spacer, at minimum. While Smith didn’t get to the rim a ton in college, part of that had to do with Auburn’s style of play. As he adds strength and physically matures, that should change. He has strong instincts and few bad habits, and as he continues to add to his scoring repertoire, Smith could be a near-impossible cover by the time he hits his prime years. Historically speaking, he’d be a legit No. 1 pick candidate in most drafts. This is not one I’d overthink.

2. Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue | Sophomore

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 20 | Last rank: 4

It’s hard not to get wrapped up in the possibilities Ivey’s physical tools and explosive speed might create in the pros, and that tantalizing upside should make him one of the first players drafted. There’s star potential here: he’s extremely fast and strong, he puts a lot of pressure on defenses in transition, and the NBA’s style of play will open things up for him in a big way. He can be an impactful defender when he wants to be, which is something he can control.

Ivey’s three-point shooting returned to earth as the season went on, and he had his share of frustrating games. He still has to polish his passing, handling and decision-making and develop a better left hand. Teams will make their own assessments about his makeup and want to see him mature as a leader. He may not be a true point guard, but he should score enough points and create enough offense that the designation may not matter. Ivey’s best moments made plain his ability to take over games in a manner no other college player could. He’s someone you think long and hard about drafting early.

3. Paolo Banchero, F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19 | Last rank: 2

Banchero struggled a bit in conference play, but his skill, size and versatility are strong calling cards. He feels like a pretty safe bet to be a very good player. He’s had bouts of inefficiency, but as long as his jumper continues to improve over time, Banchero should be a dangerous offensive option and potential go-to guy who can make plays for others off the threat of his scoring. The concerns here stem primarily from the fact he’s an average run-jump athlete by NBA standards: he relies on power and coordination rather than speed and explosive vertical play, which hampers him both scoring around the rim and protecting it on the other end. Banchero isn’t super-versatile on defense either, and there’s some concern that his eventual value will be capped by whatever he gives up on that end. But he’s a highly productive player with a league-ready offensive game. His passing skills and mismatch creation will help him step in right away. Banchero has All-Star potential if things break right.

4. Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga | Freshman

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last rank: 3

Holmgren is a highly unusual talent and one of the more polarizing prospects in the draft. Not many 7-footers can protect the basket, handle the ball, make plays in a pinch and space the floor. The tough part is it’s hard to separate Holmgren’s successes and shortcomings from his slender frame, which enabled him to majorly impact college games on the defensive end, but will create some hurdles as he adjusts to playing against experienced opponents who can negate some of his physical advantage. Holmgren is gifted in many areas, and his statistical case is undeniably strong, but NBA teams are placing more weight on what he did against teams with quality bigs than the way he dominated lesser ones in conference play. There are salient concerns as to exactly what degree everything will translate: other than lobs and simple finishes, his buckets often require a lot of physical effort, which puts a heavy premium on him becoming an elite jump shooter. Still, the crux of Holmgren’s value lies in his defense, and that coupled with his variety of offensive skills makes him a fascinating option early in the draft.

5. Shaedon Sharpe, G, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6' 6” | Weight: 200 | Age: 18 | Last rank: 7

After reclassifying to attend Kentucky a year early, then sitting out the season, Sharpe will hear his name called early in the draft despite never playing a college game. That’s a testament to his substantial upside: he’s an extremely explosive and smooth athlete gifted at creating his own shot and making tough ones. His strengths point to star-like outcomes if everything breaks right. Sharpe creates separation easily off the dribble and, if his shooting continues to improve, should be a dangerous offensive option and three-level scoring threat. Sharpe has some lazy habits, and like most players making an accelerated leap from high school, he has maturing to do in terms of motor and tendencies. Given most high-level execs haven’t seen him play in person, there will be a lot of weight placed on his pre-draft workouts and interviews to get a sense of his trajectory. But in terms of sheer basketball ability and room for growth, Sharpe has major upside to offer and should be worth an early investment. It’s not crazy to think he could go higher than this.

6. Keegan Murray, F, Iowa | Sophomore

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 225 | Age: 21 | Last rank: 6

Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports

Murray may follow his ascent to the shortlist of college basketball’s top players as one of the NBA’s most productive rookies next season, with a mature, polished game befitting his age. He’ll likely be the oldest player drafted in the lottery, but his skills feel pretty translatable to the point where teams aren’t too concerned. Murray plays with energy and smarts and can impact the game without needing his number called by crashing the glass, knocking down shots and staying active. His feel for finding pockets to score on offense and playing off of teammates, coupled with a long frame and some defensive versatility, make him a safe bet to be a starting-caliber forward. Forwards with his type of size, feel and skill are always in demand, and with room to improve as a shot-maker and passer, Murray has more upside to offer than a typical 21-year-old college prospect.

7. Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin | Sophomore

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20 | Last rank: 5

The pitch with Davis is pretty simple: he could become an elite midrange scorer, he’s a stellar defender and rebounder, and he’s one of the most competitive players in the draft, with the type of intangibles that may well raise his individual ceiling. Davis battled minor injuries for most of the second half of the season and struggled with efficiency as a result, but left quite a bit of good stuff on film in the early going. He takes a lot of tough shots, but isn’t selfish and has consistently found ways to drive winning apart from his scoring. NBA teams value his reliability and all he brings to the table, with debates among scouts centering on his upside relative to other quality options early in the draft. He’ll need to become a more consistent three-point shooter and finisher to hit his ceiling, but he’s the type of person you bet on to keep improving and exceed expectations.

8. Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19 | Last rank: 8

Daniels boasts one of the most versatile skill sets in the draft and should enter the NBA well-prepared to play a role immediately. While not flashy or a big-time scorer, he specializes in a valuable combination of things that impact winning, made more impressive by the fact he recently turned 19. He’s an excellent passer, rebounder and team defender who can play point guard, but will benefit from a more secondary playmaking role in the NBA. He has the size and smarts to defend a range of positions, and his offensive value will stem from his understanding of how to move the ball, pick his spots and make teammates better. Daniels has to keep working on his jumper, but it’s not broken. Simply hitting open threes consistently will open up a lot for him. There are a lot of pathways for him to be successful in the long run: there aren’t many players at any level who can plausibly spend time at four positions on either side of the ball.

9. Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor | Freshman

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18 | Last rank: 11

Teams spent much of the season quietly hoping Sochan would stay under the radar. That didn’t happen, as his immense basketball IQ and diverse skill set constantly popped in a way that belied somewhat modest production. Sochan feels like one of the safer bets in this freshman class to become a valuable contributor, as the rare energy big who also creates lineup versatility on both ends of the floor, capable of playing on the perimeter and guarding multiple positions while rebounding and finishing plays at a quality rate. I wouldn’t run to classify him as a wing, but it doesn’t really matter, which is kind of the point. He competes with a ton of grit and isn’t afraid to mix things up, which should facilitate a quicker adjustment to the NBA. If Sochan continues to expand his offensive game and improve his shooting, he could be extremely valuable in the long run. If he doesn’t, he should still be a longtime valuable contributor.

10. Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19 | Last rank: 11

Mathurin put himself in the lottery conversation with a breakout sophomore season that had some impressive peaks and occasionally frustrating lows. He projects as a quality two-guard, with elite run-jump athleticism and enough shooting ability to plug and play early. He’s hard to stop in transition and proved he could take over games on a number of occasions this season, although he can be pretty streaky. The main question teams have is how much he can improve as a playmaker, as improvising doesn’t come naturally to him. Without that element he profiles better as a supporting scorer than as an offensive anchor. Still, between his rebounding, open-court play and potential to improve guarding the perimeter, there’s enough of a secondary skill set here to buy into. He’s earned a spot in the mid-to-late lottery.