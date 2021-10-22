    • October 22, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Celtics

    The Toronto Raptors are looking for a bounce-back game against the Boston Celtics. Here's what to know, where to watch, and odds for the game
    The Toronto Raptors (0-1) are hitting the road and heading to Boston for their first away game of the season. It's a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff against the Celtics (0-1).

    What to Watch For

    • Wednesday night's opener was an offensive nightmare and while things aren't going to improve too much in Game 2, they should be better. There shouldn't be those same opening night nerves and with a lot of film study on Thursday, the offense should look a little bit better. It has to, right?
    • Toronto leaned into this switch-everything defense because of its success in the Bubble against the Celtics. Boston's Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are tough to stop for the best teams, but the Raptors should have the bodies and length to at least frustrate them.
    • Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he's going to tinker with the rotation a little bit. Malachi Flynn, the sophomore first-round pick, didn't play at all in the season opener. He might get a look against Boston and if he does, he better seize the moment.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet 1 will broadcast the game on TV and TSN1050 will handle the radio call.

    Injury Report

    Pascal Siakam and Yuta Watanabe are both out for the Raptors.

    For the Celtics, Al Horford is questionable, Josh Richardson and Marcus Smart are both probable, and Payton Prichard is good to go.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +6.5 underdogs on SI Sportsbook. The total for the game sits at 218.5.

    Further Reading

