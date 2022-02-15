4 Takeaways from Toronto's Blowout Loss to Pelicans

The Toronto Raptors no-showed Monday night in a 120-90 blowout loss to the New Orleans Pelicans. Here are the biggest takeaways from the game.

1. Raptors Caught With All-Star Game Blues

It's that time of year again.

With the All-Star Game less than a week away, everyone has their vacation plans ready with an eye toward some sunny destination. The problem is there's still basketball to be played. Maybe the Raptors forgot that Monday.

It was one of those days for Toronto. The Raptors looked off right from the jump. Nobody could reliably hit a shot. The defense looked sluggish with New Orleans turning Toronto's missed shots into buckets at the other end and a 29-17 first quarter quickly unraveled into a blowout.

It happens.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game he thought his team was going to be locked in and not looking ahead. He was wrong.

2. Raptors Want Pascal Siakam in the All-Star Game

With Zach LaVine expected to be out through the All-Star break, the Raptors are going to do their best to get Pascal Siakam into the game. He's certainly deserved it, even if he didn't show it Monday.

"He sure should be (an All-Star)," Nurse said pre-game. "I think if they need another one, Pascal would be a great addition. ... He's played phenomenal. He's played like a superstar here for a number of weeks."

Siakam finished the night with 18 points, five rebounds, and a battered eye having been hit in the face in the second quarter.

3. Jumbo(ish) Lineup Makes a Debut

Toronto rolled out an all-center lineup late in the first quarter with Khem Birch, Precious Achiuwa, and Chris Boucher all playing together for the first time this season. It was an attempt to give the Raptors a little more size having been punished inside by the Pelicans to start the game.

It didn't work.

New Orleans went on a 6-0 run with VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. missing all four of the lineup's four jump shots.

4. Thad Young Makes Impact Without Flashiness

Thad Young made his Raptors debut to start the second quarter Monday, taking over Dalano Banton's spot in the rotation. While Young isn't flashy by any means, he fits Toronto as a tough, defense-first forward that hustles at both ends of the court. His first bucket came on a hook shot inside from Siakam.

It's going to take him some more time to really get used to Toronto's system on both ends of the court, but he's shown a willingness to run in transition and play the kind of defense the Raptors are looking for off the bench.

Young finished the night with four points in 12 minutes played.

Injury Report: Fred VanVleet Exits Early

Toronto let Fred VanVleet call it a night early with some right knee soreness.

Up Next: Minnesota Timberwolves

The Raptors will see an old friend Wednesday night when they venture over to Minnesota for a date with former assistant coach Chris Finch and the Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET before heading into the All-Star break.