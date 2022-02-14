Zach LaVine's Injury Opens Another Door For Pascal Siakam's All-Star Candidacy

Skip to main content
Toronto Raptors star Pascal Siakam will have a chance to earn an All-Star game bid as Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine is will be out through the break

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe the fourth time is the charm for Pascal Siakam's All-Star candidacy.

With Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine expected to miss the All-Star Game due to an ailing left knee, Siakam will now have another chance to earn a trip to Cleveland this weekend. Having been passed over first by the Eastern Conference coaches and then twice by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements for Kevin Durant and James Harden, Siakam seems like the favorite to earn a spot in the game.

"He sure should be (an All-Star)," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday. "If they need another one, Pascal would be a great addition. ... He's played like a superstar for a number of weeks."

Siakam is averaging 22.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game this season and he's been even better since the All-Star Game reserves were announced on Feb. 3. Since then, he's averaging 29 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. 

Having already been passed over for LaMelo Ball and Jarrett Allen, Siakam's chances will likely come down to Jrue Holiday and Jaylen Brown. Holiday is averaging 18 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.7 rebounds while Brown is averaging 23.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.

Positions do not matter for All-Star game replacements. Should Siakam earn LaVine's spot, he'll play on Durant's team against his Raptors teammate Fred VanVleet.

