Injury Report: Malachi Flynn Fractures Cheekbone, Will Wear Mask Upon Return

Malachi Flynn is expected to miss some time following surgery to correct a fracture to his left cheekbone, the Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Sunday's preseason opener against the Utah Jazz. He briefly checked out of the game where he was checked by doctors and cleared concussion protocols, the team said, before returning.

Flynn will wear a mask when he returns to the court this year, which is expected to be before the start of the regular season on Oct. 19, the Raptors said.

With Flynn sidelined, expect Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Dalano Banton to see more playing time as the backup point guard in the preseason. They should see minutes Wednesday night in Toronto's second preseason game.

For Flynn, the injury is a setback after what had been an impressive start to the year. He received praise from Raptors coach Nick Nurse for a standout training camp and nailed both of his three-pointers during the preseason opener.

Further Reading

Raptors add state of the art screen to practice facility to help with analytics department

Survey: NBA GMs see Toronto as league's best home-court advantage

Christian Koloko's defensive impact goes far beyond the box score