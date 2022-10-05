Skip to main content
Injury Report: Malachi Flynn Fractures Cheekbone, Will Wear Mask Upon Return

Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports

Injury Report: Malachi Flynn Fractures Cheekbone, Will Wear Mask Upon Return

Toronto Raptors guard Malachi Flynn underwent surgery to correct a fracture in his left cheek, the team announced

Malachi Flynn is expected to miss some time following surgery to correct a fracture to his left cheekbone, the Toronto Raptors announced Wednesday.

The injury occurred in the third quarter of Sunday's preseason opener against the Utah Jazz. He briefly checked out of the game where he was checked by doctors and cleared concussion protocols, the team said, before returning.

Flynn will wear a mask when he returns to the court this year, which is expected to be before the start of the regular season on Oct. 19, the Raptors said.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

With Flynn sidelined, expect Jeff Dowtin Jr. and Dalano Banton to see more playing time as the backup point guard in the preseason. They should see minutes Wednesday night in Toronto's second preseason game.

For Flynn, the injury is a setback after what had been an impressive start to the year. He received praise from Raptors coach Nick Nurse for a standout training camp and nailed both of his three-pointers during the preseason opener. 

Further Reading

Raptors add state of the art screen to practice facility to help with analytics department

Survey: NBA GMs see Toronto as league's best home-court advantage

Christian Koloko's defensive impact goes far beyond the box score

USATSI_17983984_168390270_lowres
News

Where to Watch, Odds, Preview for Raptors at Celtics

By All Raptors Staff
IMG_2783
News

Raptors Add State of the Art Screen to Practice Facility to Help With Analytics Department

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18150483_168390270_lowres
News

Survey: NBA GMs See Toronto as League's Best Home-Court Advantage

By Aaron Rose
Image
News

Raptors 905 Announce Coaching Staff: Charles Kissi Returns, Pascal Siakam's Brother Joins Team

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18670008_168390270_lowres (6)
News

Christian Koloko's Defensive Impact Goes Far Beyond the Box Score

By Aaron Rose
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) dunks the ball over top of Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) during the first quarter at Rogers Place
News

Raptors Lean In To Unusual Lineups in Preseason Victory Over Jazz

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_18549542_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Injury Report: Otto Porter Jr. Battling 'Tricky' Hamstring Issue

By Aaron Rose
Sacramento Kings guard Josh Jackson (55) against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center
News

Nick Nurse Discusses Final Roster Cuts & Addition of Josh Jackson

By Aaron Rose