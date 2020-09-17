Raptors "Close" on Webster Extension, No Conversations yet with Ujiri

The Toronto Raptors have some major on court questions that need to be answered this offseason with so many pending free agents and an eye toward the future, but it might be the off-the-court questions in the front office that loom even bigger for Toronto.

The Raptors already took care of their first big offseason deal this week, signing head coach Nick Nurse to a multi-year extension. Now it's time to sort out the rest of the front office as president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster head into the final year of their contracts.

Webster's contract sounds like it's the closer of the two to getting done, according to Ujiri.

"We’re close, we’re close," Ujiri said of extending Webster. "We are getting there. Like I said, it is a priority for me to get to our leadership team and take care of the team and the organization in general so we’re close."

The 35-year-old Webster has been with the organization since 2006 and has been the team's general manager since 2017 when he took over for Jeff Weltman.

Then there's Ujiri, the 50-year-old president of the Raptors and one of the most respected executives in the NBA. As of Thursday, Ujiri said he hasn't had any discussions with the organization about an extension.

"Honestly, coming out of this, things are a little raw. I'm going to reflect a little bit and we will address it when it's time to address it," he said in a virtual press conference. "It's not something I'm going to do in the media and publicly, with respect, but no I haven't had conversations."

Ujiri said he is currently prioritizing the others in the organization and making sure Nurse and Webster are dealt with before he address his contractual situation.

"It's been an obligation for me to take care of my leadership team, obviously starting with Nick Nurse," Ujiri said. "Super excited about that, and him. The future is bright. But in terms of me, I haven't had those conversations and I'll wait until those happen in the future."

Ujiri said he does not believe his contract situation is a distraction for the team.

"I think it will come," he said. "When it comes, we will deal with it face on, you know, like as for now I’m focused on other things. When that time comes I’ll deal with it."