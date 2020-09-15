SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Raptors Coach Nurse Signed to Multi-Year Extension

Aaron Rose

The Toronto Raptors and head coach Nick Nurse have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to the team.

The deal comes on the heals of Nurse's 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year campaign in which he led Toronto a 53-19 record, the highest win percentage in franchise history.

“Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we’ve experienced together. The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team’s history – first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a press release. “Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we’re looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future.”

In his two seasons with Toronto, Nurse has led the Raptors to their winningest regular season and an NBA championship. He already has the most playoff wins in franchise history with 23, passing his predecessor Dwane Casey this postseason. 

“My family and I will always be appreciative of Larry Tanenbaum and MLSE ownership for this opportunity. I’m grateful to Masai, Bobby [Webster], and the players for their trust and their hard work,” Nurse said in a statement. “Toronto has been my home for the past seven years, and I look forward to it being home for many more. I’ve watched this franchise grow and reach the pinnacle, and I look forward to the challenge of helping us win another championship.”

Nurse's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2021 season. His deal is the first of a few off-the-court extensions the Raptors are expected to negotiate this offseason as Ujiri and general manager, Webster, both head into the final years of their contracts.

Per team policy, the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Raptors' Game 7 Sets Second Round Viewership Record

The Raptors set a second round ratings record with an average of 2.65 million viewers turning in to watch Game 7 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

D'Antoni and the 76ers Would Make an Odd Match

The Philadelphia 76ers would make a strange coaching destination for Mike D'Antoni and his 3-point shooting offence

Aaron Rose

Report: Bucks, Giannis Talk Future Plans

The Milwaukee Bucks and MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo reportedly met to discuss the organization's future

Aaron Rose

Clippers Could Learn From Raptors on Battling Expectations

The Raptors defied expectations all year without Kawhi Leonard. Now it's time for the Clippers to meet theirs.

Aaron Rose

Raptors Leaders in Fight for Social Change

Raptors were leaders off the court in promoting social change within the NBA's Orlando Bubble

Aaron Rose

Remembering the 2019-20 Raptors

The Raptors' 2019-20 season ended a two-year run with a core group that led Toronto the top of the NBA

Aaron Rose

Siakam's 2020 Playoff Struggles Won't Define Him

The Raptors could never get Pascal Siakam going against the Boston Celtics, but he can look to Kyle Lowry to see that postseason struggles won't define him

Aaron Rose

Incredible Raptors Season Ends With Uncharacteristic Turnover Trouble

The Raptors' incredible 2019-20 season ends as Pascal Siakam struggles in Game 7 against the Boston Celtics

Aaron Rose

Three Thoughts: Lowry, Stopping Kemba, and Game 7s

The Raptors need an aggressive Kyle Lowry right from the tipoff if they're going to beat the Boston Celtics in Game 7

Aaron Rose

Pascal Siakam Still Making an Impact Without Scoring

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has not looked right offensively against the Boston Cetlics, but he's making a difference without scoring

Aaron Rose