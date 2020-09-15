Raptors Coach Nurse Signed to Multi-Year Extension

The Toronto Raptors and head coach Nick Nurse have agreed to a multi-year contract extension, according to the team.

The deal comes on the heals of Nurse's 2019-20 NBA Coach of the Year campaign in which he led Toronto a 53-19 record, the highest win percentage in franchise history.

“Our confidence in Nick just continues to grow, and part of that comes from what we’ve experienced together. The past two seasons have been unlike any other in our team’s history – first, winning our championship, and then navigating a global pandemic and committing long-term to the fight against racism and for social justice,” Raptors president Masai Ujiri said in a press release. “Nick has proved that he can coach on the court and lead in life, and we’re looking forward to accomplishing great things in the future.”

In his two seasons with Toronto, Nurse has led the Raptors to their winningest regular season and an NBA championship. He already has the most playoff wins in franchise history with 23, passing his predecessor Dwane Casey this postseason.

“My family and I will always be appreciative of Larry Tanenbaum and MLSE ownership for this opportunity. I’m grateful to Masai, Bobby [Webster], and the players for their trust and their hard work,” Nurse said in a statement. “Toronto has been my home for the past seven years, and I look forward to it being home for many more. I’ve watched this franchise grow and reach the pinnacle, and I look forward to the challenge of helping us win another championship.”

Nurse's contract was set to expire at the end of the 2021 season. His deal is the first of a few off-the-court extensions the Raptors are expected to negotiate this offseason as Ujiri and general manager, Webster, both head into the final years of their contracts.

Per team policy, the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.