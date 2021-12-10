Masai Ujiri Tests Positive for COVID-19

Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement released Thursday night, Ujiri said he learned of his positive test following Sunday's Giants of Africa gala, the first in-person event held by the organization since 2019.

"It was organized in compliance with all current public health guidance – everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination, and to wear masks when not eating or drinking," the statement wrote. "I am now at home, observing the safety protocols by self-isolating for 10 days, monitoring for symptoms and undergoing testing, and I encourage everyone who attended to please do the same. We don’t want to live in fear of this virus, but COVID is a persistent enemy. Together, we’ll defeat it.”

Ujiri is 100% fully vaccinated and has received his COVID-19 booster, he said. The organization as a whole has also reached 100% vaccination.

The Raptors canceled Thursday morning's practice due to COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. The decision was made out of an "abundance of caution," the team said.

Khem Birch is the last Raptors player to test positive for the virus. He was sidelined during the preseason after he, his wife, and his daughter all contracted COVID-19.

Further Reading

Raptors low energy 'pattern' continues in loss to Thunder

The Raptors want more energy from Malachi Flynn and so far that hasn't been his game

OG Anunoby & Khem Birch out for the 'foreseeable future'