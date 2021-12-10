Skip to main content
    •
    December 10, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Masai Ujiri Tests Positive for COVID-19
    Publish date:

    Masai Ujiri Tests Positive for COVID-19

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19
    Author:

    Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

    Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19

    Toronto Raptors Vice-Chairman and President Masai Ujiri has tested positive for COVID-19.

    In a statement released Thursday night, Ujiri said he learned of his positive test following Sunday's Giants of Africa gala, the first in-person event held by the organization since 2019. 

    "It was organized in compliance with all current public health guidance – everyone who attended had to show proof of vaccination, and to wear masks when not eating or drinking," the statement wrote. "I am now at home, observing the safety protocols by self-isolating for 10 days, monitoring for symptoms and undergoing testing, and I encourage everyone who attended to please do the same. We don’t want to live in fear of this virus, but COVID is a persistent enemy. Together, we’ll defeat it.”

    Ujiri is 100% fully vaccinated and has received his COVID-19 booster, he said. The organization as a whole has also reached 100% vaccination.

    Recommended Articles

    The Raptors canceled Thursday morning's practice due to COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols. The decision was made out of an "abundance of caution," the team said.

    Khem Birch is the last Raptors player to test positive for the virus. He was sidelined during the preseason after he, his wife, and his daughter all contracted COVID-19.

    Further Reading

    Raptors low energy 'pattern' continues in loss to Thunder

    The Raptors want more energy from Malachi Flynn and so far that hasn't been his game

    OG Anunoby & Khem Birch out for the 'foreseeable future'

    USATSI_13429096_168390270_lowres (3)
    News

    Masai Ujiri Tests Positive for COVID-19

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17161066_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Latest Injury Report Clear of COVID-19 Issues

    2 hours ago
    Loss to Thunder
    News

    Watch: Fred VanVleet & Nick Nurse Rip Into Raptors' Effort Level

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17324449_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Cancel Practice 'Out of Abundance of Caution' Due to Health & Safety Protocols

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_15482514_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Raptors Have Been Eyeing Pacers' Bigs For Years, Myles Turner Especially

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17322829_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Low Energy 'Pattern' Continues in Loss to Thunder

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17142745_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Rule Out Precious Achiuwa, Hope is 'Short Term' Injury

    Dec 8, 2021
    USATSI_17275681_168390270_lowres
    News

    Precious Achiuwa Questionable with Shoulder Tendinitis

    Dec 8, 2021