10 Takeaways from Masai Ujiri's Post-Trade Deadline Press Conference

Toronto Raptors president and vice chairman Masai Ujiri held a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the trade deadline, the team's outlook, and COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. Here are the biggest takeaways:

1. No fans in the arena is frustrating

Ujiri has had no qualms with having an entire arena to himself to watch Raptors games recently, but sooner or later he'd like to get fans back into Scotiabank Arena. There have been plenty of conversations with ownership, government officials, and the NBA, and Ujiri is hopeful the return of fans can come a little sooner than Ontario's current plan which would see the arena return to 50% capacity on Feb. 21 and full capacity on March 14.

"The way it’s trending, I’m hoping maybe we can get back sooner than the proposed dates," Ujiri said.

Both the NBA and Raptors ownership have been helpful as the Raptors work their way through their unique situation, but nothing makes up for not having fans in the building.

"We know that building will be full right away," Ujiri said. "We can't wait to get that atmosphere back. We know the culture of this place and what it means and that's why you see these players and these coaches go play and coach their hearts out every single day."

2. Raptors aren't going anywhere

There has been absolutely no talk of playing elsewhere this season.

"The conversation is we’re never going anywhere," Ujiri said. "We’re staying here. We’re not playing anywhere else but Toronto. And I say that firmly and sternly that this is where we’re going to play. And our fans will be back and we’ll be back rocking in our building.

"I think we’re one of the highest approval teams in terms of fans and support and attendance to the games, atmosphere. And we love that. This is where we are. We’re not experiencing Tampa again. We loved Tampa but we’re not doing that again."

3. Raptors thrilled with team's growth

Ujiri hates the trade deadline because that's not when championship teams are built. To him, it's all about making savvy offseason moves, drafting the right prospects, and developing those players into All-Stars. It's what has made this season so gratifying. He's seen significant development from almost everyone in the organization.

"That’s what we wanted. We had a tough year: the Tampa tank happened. It was the situation we were put in the last couple years. I think we can all agree here and say Pascal has grown as a player, Fred has grown as a player, OG has grown as a player, Boucher has grown as a player, Precious — we can go down the line, all of them, Scottie Barnes," Ujiri said. "We are excited about our players. Hopefully, they continue to grow and continue to play like they’re playing. This game is about winning. Even last year, our thoughts and our minds are all about winning. How you win a championship is the end game of all of this. Hopefully, we get there.”

4. Play-in for what?

As Ujiri said, last year was the "Tampa tank" in which the Raptors decided to slide down the standings rather than chase a play-in spot. This year, that won't be the case.

"I just didn’t think it made sense last year," Webster said. "To me, you play the game to win. Even in a year like the Tampa year, the overall goal is winning, you have to think of the game like that. And I think the development of these players tells us that there’s growth and we want to win. And who are we to stop them from doing that?"

5. Scottie Barnes is everything and more

How does Ujiri feel about his decision to select Scottie Barnes over Jalen Suggs fourth overall in the 2021 NBA Draft?

"I smile," he said as he sat at the podium grinning. "He’s everything that we wanted. Honestly, basketball, the spirit of the kid is incredible."

Ujiri said he hasn't seen a rookie make such an impact with such an infectious personality since Carmelo Anthony who Ujiri was loosely tied to when he took over the Denver Nuggets in 2010.

6. Raptors trying to be unique

As the NBA zigs toward more spacing and three-point shooting, the Raptors are trying to zag with their own innovative ideas. It's why their roster is comprised almost exclusively of 6-foot-8(ish) versatile players.

"Listen: we're in a copycat league. everybody wants to do what another person is doing. Go play like Golden State," Ujiri said. "Well, we don't have those types of players. It's hard to find those types of players. So, for me, we have to create ways where we think we're going to win in this league because it's about winning. And I feel strongly that we can create our own style of play and bring these types of players and figure out a way to do it. Look, will it succeed? I prayed does, I'm hoping it does, and I think it will."

7. Nick Nurse is the perfect man for the job

If the Raptors are going to try to do things differently, there isn't a better coach to lead the charge than Nick Nurse.

"Mad scientist. That's all I can say," Ujiri said of Nurse. "That's what he does. Every day he's thinking, he lives, he sleeps he drinks the game. Always thinking of all the things that, hopefully, can give us an edge to win."

8. Siakam is back and better than ever

There was something about the way Siakam looked at the end of last season that suggested to Ujiri that he was finally back to his old self. He started to regain that focus he'd lost after going through such a tough time during the first year of the pandemic and there was a maturity about him, Ujiri said.

Had the 27-year-old not missed the start of the season due to shoulder surgery, Ujiri has no doubt he would have been an All-Star this season.

"There’s nobody that knows the game, that looks at this game and will tell you Pascal’s not an All-Star," Ujiri said.

9. Raptors optimistic about Malachi Flynn

Even if they may not show it every night, Ujiri said the Raptors are still excited about Malachi Flynn.

"I know sometimes Malachi has struggled, but we truly believe that Malachi's going to get back the form that he's had going back to the end of last year," he said. "I think Malachi is going to get back and we're very confident in his abilities."

10. Timelines are aligned

Don't worry about Siakam and VanVleet being five or so years older than Anunoby, Barnes, and Gary Trent Jr. or how Toronto will navigate the upcoming free agencies of Trent and VanVleet following next season. Ujiri has a plan.

"This is just the composition of our team. Do we have to be at a championship level where all of them are 27 years old, 28 years old peaking and now we’ve reached the championship and this is what we're doing? I wish I could look at it and tell you like that's the way it happens all the time. It's not that way," Ujiri said. "Our goal is to stay the course with this, with these guys, and keep growing and keep building as the best possible way we can."

