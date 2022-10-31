Skip to main content
Masai Ujiri Earns Best Costume Award at Raptors Halloween Party

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Masai Ujiri Earns Best Costume Award at Raptors Halloween Party

Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri did his best impression of Prince Akeem Joffer to earn the top prize at the team's annual Halloween party

From 50 Cent to mob bosses and masked killers, the Toronto Raptors didn't disappoint at Pascal Siakam's second annual Halloween party.

Siakam, the self-proclaimed "43 Cent," rocked a sideways New York Yankees hat, a white tanktop, a look-alike bulletproof vest, and a cross around his neck as he tried to pull off the 50 Cent look. 

"I’m not gonna lie, he did a great job," said Precious Achiuwa who forgot to dress up for the party. "I could’ve never pictured him doing something like that. But, that was cool."

Chris Boucher wore a spooky clown-like costume while Raptors assistant coach Rico Hines did his best impression of the Joker.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Among the other notable costumes, Juancho Hernangomez dressed as Neo from The Matrix, Nick Nurse, of course, wore a rock star outfit, with a red headband, long hair, and big black sunglasses on, and assistant coach Adrian Griffin sported a cowboy look with a cowboy hat and a bolo tie while puffing a cigar.

The best costume, though, went to Raptors President and Vice-Chairman Masai Ujiri who did his best impression of Prince Akeem Joffer from the original Coming to America. He dressed in a fur hat and coat with a red tie, gold necklace, and a fake mustache to pull off the look.

"I thought that was so funny. I’m so serious," Achiuwa said. "I was weak."

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet discusses his disappointing Friday night: 'I'll bounce back'

Raptors discuss Fred VanVleet's off night: 'He certainly was out of sorts'

76ers praises Raptors & Pascal Siakam: 'He is a bonafide star'

USATSI_19302762_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Add Fred VanVleet To Injury Report

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18075649_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Look to Bounce Back vs. Hawks: Where to Watch, Storylines, & Injury Reports

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18150407_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet Discusses His Disappointing Friday Night: 'I'll Bounce Back'

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19303525_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Discuss Fred VanVleet's Off Night: 'He Certainly Was Out of Sorts'

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19303614_168390270_lowres
News

76ers Praises Raptors & Pascal Siakam: 'He is a Bonafide Star'

By Aaron Rose
USATSI_19253192_168390270_lowres
News

Otto Porter Jr. Expected to be 'Out for a Bit' For Personal Reasons

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18171130_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Scottie Barnes (Ankle) Returns for Raptors vs. 76ers

By All Raptors Staff
USATSI_18170597_168390270_lowres
News

Christian Koloko and Pascal Siakam Hope Facing Joel Embiid Inspires Children in Cameroon

By Aaron Rose