Fred VanVleet Discusses His Disappointing Friday Night: 'I'll Bounce Back'

Fred VanVleet could hardly sleep Friday night.

He'd just walked off the court after quite possibly the worst game of his professional career and it was eating at him. His Toronto Raptors had been 112-90 by the Philadelphia 76ers and VanVleet had been held to just one point on 0-for-11 shooting.

"It’ll keep you up all night thinking about [the game], just playing it in the back of your head," VanVleet told reporters after Sunday's practice.

VanVleet had gone 77 straight games with at least one made three-pointer. Even on his off nights, he'll usually make a couple to make an ugly outing a little prettier. On Friday, though, those shots never fell. Making matters worse, his 76ers counterpart Tyrese Maxey was having a career night, racking up 44 points on 15-for-20 shooting.

“It was just one of them nights, man," VanVleet said. "I think I pressed a little bit with some threes. I watched it again. It wasn’t as bad as it felt. I just wasn’t open much. Give Philly credit, they gave me some attention. I just thought overall there was a lot to try to muster up."

VanVleet maintains he was healthy throughout the game as he told Raptors coach Nick Nurse on Friday. He did change his shoes at halftime but that's nothing out of the ordinary for the 28-year-old point guard.

But now VanVleet is ready to bounce back. After the misery of Friday night, Saturday morning was a new day. He'd moved, he said, on courtesy of a "pretty short memory."

Toronto is going to need VanVleet back at 100% Monday night when the new-look Atlanta Hawks come to town with Dejounte Murray and Trae Young leading the way. If Maxey was a problem for the Raptors on Friday, Young poses a much bigger threat as a similarly quick and uber-talented offensive player who has given VanVleet fits in the past.

Last year, for example, Young broke out for 41 points in late February against the Raptors with 24 of those coming against an ailing and slowed VanVleet as his primary defender, per NBA Stats. This time around, the Raptors are planning to approach Young a little differently this time around.

"I think you just gotta show bodies and show a crowd," VanVleet said of defending Young. "I think just being in tune to the game plan and just having the focus and the energy to get just fight and get through the screens, and be able to show multiple bodies."

If that doesn't work, Monday could turn into a shootout for the Raptors and VanVleet might need to start that streak again with a couple of three-pointers as he finds his groove again.