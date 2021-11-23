Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Grizzlies
    Publish date:

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Grizzlies

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night on TSN. Here's injury updates and betting information
    Author:

    Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night on TSN. Here's injury updates and betting information

    With a quick two-day break wrapping up, the Toronto Raptors will continue their road trip Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET.

    What to Watch For

    • Somewhat surprisingly, this is a matchup of two of the NBA's worst defenses this season. The Raptors have been very disappointing on that side of the ball, ranking 21 in defensive rating, while the Grizzlies are dead last in the league surrendering 114.1 points per 100 possessions. That should provide Toronto a chance to stay hot offensively and attack a very bad Grizzlies defense.
    • While the defensive matchup may leave something to be desired, Ja Morant is everything you could ask for offensively for Memphis. He's averaging 25.5 points and seven assists per game and has been among the league's best scorers attacking the rim. If Toronto can't deter shots there with Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa, it could be a big night for Morant.
    • Seeing the Grizzlies usually means a chance to catch Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks, two of the top Canadians in the NBA. While Clarke has had a slow start to the year, Brooks has returned from injury and once again looks like a difference-maker. If he is ready to go for Wednesday, Brooks should be a joy to watch on both ends of the court.

    Where to Watch

    TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have listed OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, and Achiuwa as questionable.

    Recommended Articles

    The Grizzlies have yet to release their injury report.

    Betting Odds

    The line for this game has not been announced.

    Further Reading

    Kyle Lowry reiterates his desire to retire as a Raptor: 'That's My Everything'

    Raptors remain focused on development as Warriors show lots of work still to be done

    Fred VanVleet voices his frustration with the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

    USATSI_16051966_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Grizzlies

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17173197_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, & Precious Achiuwa Listed as Questionable

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17161331_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Pascal Siakam is not to Fault for Scottie Barnes' Recent Performance Dip

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17159890_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Scottie Barnes Answers Nick Nurse's Challenge

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_12913160_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Kyle Lowry Reiterates His Desire to Retire as a Raptor: 'That's My Everything'

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17209866_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Remain Focused on Development as Warriors Show Lots of Work Still to be Done

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_15419522_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Warriors

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_16892955_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    OG Anunoby & Yuta Watanabe Upgraded to Questionable for Raptors

    Nov 20, 2021