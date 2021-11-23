Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Grizzlies

With a quick two-day break wrapping up, the Toronto Raptors will continue their road trip Wednesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies at 8 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

Somewhat surprisingly, this is a matchup of two of the NBA's worst defenses this season. The Raptors have been very disappointing on that side of the ball, ranking 21 in defensive rating, while the Grizzlies are dead last in the league surrendering 114.1 points per 100 possessions. That should provide Toronto a chance to stay hot offensively and attack a very bad Grizzlies defense.

While the defensive matchup may leave something to be desired, Ja Morant is everything you could ask for offensively for Memphis. He's averaging 25.5 points and seven assists per game and has been among the league's best scorers attacking the rim. If Toronto can't deter shots there with Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa, it could be a big night for Morant.

Seeing the Grizzlies usually means a chance to catch Brandon Clarke and Dillon Brooks, two of the top Canadians in the NBA. While Clarke has had a slow start to the year, Brooks has returned from injury and once again looks like a difference-maker. If he is ready to go for Wednesday, Brooks should be a joy to watch on both ends of the court.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, and Achiuwa as questionable.

The Grizzlies have yet to release their injury report.

Betting Odds

The line for this game has not been announced.



Further Reading

Kyle Lowry reiterates his desire to retire as a Raptor: 'That's My Everything'

Raptors remain focused on development as Warriors show lots of work still to be done

Fred VanVleet voices his frustration with the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict