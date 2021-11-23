Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, & Precious Achiuwa Listed as Questionable
    Publish date:

    OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, & Precious Achiuwa Listed as Questionable

    The Toronto Raptors have listed OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, and Precious Achiuwa as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies
    Author:

    Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors have listed OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, and Precious Achiuwa as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies

    The Toronto Raptors may be getting a pair of forwards back on Wednesday night.

    OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe are both listed as questionable on Toronto's initial injury report for tomorrow's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's the second time the pair have been listed as such on the first injury report, though both players were ruled out on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.

    "They certainly see some improvement," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby's injury on Sunday. "Hopefully he’ll make the next one."

    Anunoby has missed Toronto's last three games with a hip pointer injury that was initially expected to keep him out for a while.

    Recommended Articles

    For Watanabe, the questionable tag is another step in the right direction as he prepares to make his first appearance of the season after suffering a calf injury in the preseason. He practiced on Monday and "signs point to a season debut in Memphis," according to Doug Smith.

    Precious Achiuwa has, however, returned to the injury report with the right shoulder tendinitis that caused him to miss three games earlier this month. He is also listed as questionable. 

    The Raptors will tip-off in Memphis at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night. 

    Further Reading

    Kyle Lowry reiterates his desire to retire as a Raptor: 'That's My Everything'

    Raptors remain focused on development as Warriors show lots of work still to be done

    Fred VanVleet voices his frustration with the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

    USATSI_17173197_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, & Precious Achiuwa Listed as Questionable

    10 seconds ago
    USATSI_17161331_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Pascal Siakam is not to Fault for Scottie Barnes' Recent Performance Dip

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17159890_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Scottie Barnes Answers Nick Nurse's Challenge

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_12913160_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Kyle Lowry Reiterates His Desire to Retire as a Raptor: 'That's My Everything'

    Nov 22, 2021
    USATSI_17209866_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Remain Focused on Development as Warriors Show Lots of Work Still to be Done

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_15419522_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Warriors

    Nov 21, 2021
    USATSI_16892955_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    OG Anunoby & Yuta Watanabe Upgraded to Questionable for Raptors

    Nov 20, 2021
    USATSI_17195782_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Voices His Frustration With the Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

    Nov 20, 2021