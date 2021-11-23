OG Anunoby, Yuta Watanabe, & Precious Achiuwa Listed as Questionable

The Toronto Raptors may be getting a pair of forwards back on Wednesday night.

OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe are both listed as questionable on Toronto's initial injury report for tomorrow's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's the second time the pair have been listed as such on the first injury report, though both players were ruled out on Sunday against the Golden State Warriors.

"They certainly see some improvement," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Anunoby's injury on Sunday. "Hopefully he’ll make the next one."

Anunoby has missed Toronto's last three games with a hip pointer injury that was initially expected to keep him out for a while.

For Watanabe, the questionable tag is another step in the right direction as he prepares to make his first appearance of the season after suffering a calf injury in the preseason. He practiced on Monday and "signs point to a season debut in Memphis," according to Doug Smith.

Precious Achiuwa has, however, returned to the injury report with the right shoulder tendinitis that caused him to miss three games earlier this month. He is also listed as questionable.

The Raptors will tip-off in Memphis at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday night.

