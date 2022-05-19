Raptors Draft Prospect of Interest: Memphis' Josh Minott

Keep an eye on Memphis forward Josh Minott as NBA draft season rounds into form.

If the Toronto Raptors are going to double, triple, or even quadruple down on their vision for an all-versatile lineup of 6-foot-9(ish) wings then Minott fits the bill. The 20-year-old freshman isn't going to wow evaluators with his offensive numbers, but he's a 6-foot-8 wing who projects to be a jack-of-all-trades player with a little development at the next level.

"Here’s another sneaky first-round candidate: there were some around the NBA who viewed Minott, not Jalen Duren, as Memphis’s best long-term prospect, which at least contextualizes the ostensible upside here," wrote Sports Illustrated's Draft analyst Jeremy Woo who ranked Minott the 35th best prospect in the draft. "Minott’s versatility and budding perimeter skills popped despite sporadic playing time at Memphis. He has quite a bit to offer defensively, with the length and mobility to switch screens, protect the basket on rotations, and effectively rebound. He’s a sneaky-good passer for his position. Minott isn’t a good jump shooter yet, but he’s a decent free throw shooter who should eventually develop passable range. He needs seasoning, potentially in the G League, and there’s some developmental time investment required, but he could move firmly into the first round with a strong predraft process."

Minott averaged just 6.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game and shot 52.2% from the field this past season on a Tigers team that went 22-11. He attempted just 14 three-pointers during the season, connecting on just two of them, but as Woo suggests, an organization like Toronto could help open up his offensive game.

For now, though, Minott is projected to be Toronto's pick at No. 33 in next month's NBA Draft, according to Woo, but that could change if Minott has a stellar draft combine this week.

