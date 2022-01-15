Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Bucks

The Toronto Raptors are going to bounce back on the second night of a back-to-back against a very tough Milwaukee Bucks team on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The Raptors need to respond after an embarrassing performance on Friday night against the Detroit Pistons. Usually this year they've followed up these letdown games with a bounce-back, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and company aren't going to make that easy.

Toronto's bench was atrocious Friday night with almost everyone unable to contribute offensively. Raptors coach Nick Nurse is going to be looking for someone to step up and fill that hole, especially if Gary Trent Jr. is unable to play again.

Precious Achiuwa had one of those lowlight offensive performances with a turnover and 2-for-7 shooting, mostly at the rim. He made some very questionable decisions, to put it mildly, and the Raptors can't have that happen again, especially with Khem Birch expected to be out.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have not released their injury report, but Birch flew home to Toronto on Friday night to get his broken nose taken care of. Gary Trent Jr. had been listed as questionable for Friday and it's unclear if he'll play Saturday.

The Bucks will be without Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez, and Langston Galloway.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +7.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 222.5

