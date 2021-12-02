Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Bucks
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors will take on the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday: Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury updates for the game
    Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will be searching for their first home win of this road trip Thursday night when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

    What to Watch For

    • As always, stopping the Bucks starts with slowing down Giannis Antetokounmpo which is certainly no easy task, especially with OG Anunoby sidelined for the game. Raptors coach Nick Nurse has traditionally liked to clog up Antetokounmpo's driving lanes and fly out to the perimeter to contest three-point shots. That's, of course, easier said than done.
      "Gotta do both somehow," he said Wednesday.
      It'll require some tough defense from Precious Achiuwa and Pascal Siakam along with quick, crisp rotations from everyone else.
    • Nurse has been a little disappointed in Scottie Barnes' inconsistency within games. The rookie will look lost on defense, turn the ball over a few times, then suddenly look like an NBA veteran for other stretches. Toronto needs Barnes to smooth out those peaks and valleys a little more.
    • Svi Mykhailiuk was benched in the second half on Tuesday, giving Malachi Flynn another chance for an extended look. Neither guard stepped up to the challenge, but if Gary Trent Jr. is out again Thursday, there should be another opportunity for the guards to prove they deserve more minutes.

    Where to Watch

    TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have ruled out Khem Birch, OG Anunoby, and Goran Dragic. Gary Trent Jr. is questionable.

    The Bucks have yet to release their injury report.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +4.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 214.5

