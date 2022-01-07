Raptors Mock Draft Prospect of Interest: Iowa's Keegan Murray

Even with the Toronto Raptors going on a run to start the year, it's never too early to take a peek at what the future could hold for this young group.

Right now, the Raptors are a team built with long, versatile 6-foot-7 to 6-foot-8 wings that can switch one through five and wreak havoc for opposing offenses. That's why drafting Iowa's Keegan Murray makes a ton of sense, as The Athletic's latest mock draft suggests.

Murray is a 6-foot-8 sophomore forward out of Iowa averaging 24.7 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 59.5% from the floor and 36.5% from three-point range on nearly five attempts per game.

"Murray has delivered on the promise he showed last season and emerged as one of the top players in college basketball, proving he can handle a larger offensive workload and impact winning in a range of ways," wrote Sports Illustrated's draft expert Jeremy Woo. "His long frame and instincts make him a highly versatile defender, and he’s adept at finding ways to contribute positively in the flow of the game.

"He’s an older prospect, but Murray looks like a ready-made NBA contributor considering his athletic tools and basketball IQ. He still has a ways to go as a scorer—his jumper is a bit inconsistent and creating his own shot doesn’t come naturally—but he makes good decisions and should add positive value on that end. Forwards with his size, feel and skill are always in demand, and his production has put him in the lottery conversation."

The Raptors have shown a willingness to draft and develop versatile players, especially once with some offensive question marks. They've done so with Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes, most recently, and Murray certainly fits that mold.

If Toronto keeps winning, Murray may be off the board by the time the Raptors' pick rolls around, but he's certainly a prospect to keep an eye on.

Further Reading

The Raptors have found the answer to playing without Fred VanVleet: Go big

Fred VanVleet has one of the scariest shots in the NBA

Pascal Siakam continues All-Star caliber stretch in victory over Bucks