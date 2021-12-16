NBA Draft Big Board: Jabari Smith Jr. Is the New No. 1

College basketball season is well underway, and NBA teams continue to canvas the globe to evaluate talent and lay the groundwork for the 2022 draft. With most prospects now having played a useful number of games, it’s a logical juncture to take a first pass at a draft board as we enter the new year. This is shaping up as a bit of a strange class with three, maybe five, prospects separating themselves from the pack and everyone else still very much in flux. It’s still quite early in the year, but many of the touted freshmen haven’t performed to the extent of their preseason expectations, and the impact of development time lost during the pandemic appears clear in many cases.

Headlining this first big board is Auburn’s Jabari Smith Jr., who has come on strong over the past five weeks and earned his place atop the list ahead of Duke’s Paolo Banchero, who was previously my top prospect. That decision wasn’t really a reflection of Banchero’s play but was spurred on by how evident Smith’s immense potential is, particularly after watching him play in person over the weekend in Atlanta. It’s still entirely possible that Banchero winds up the top pick come June, and historically, it’s not often I shift my stance in-season on who the top prospect is. That said, I never got the chance to see Smith play live in high school, and after growing more familiar with all he brings to the table, I feel comfortable changing my stance here and moving him into the top spot on my personal board.

Consider these the first official player rankings of the season, which, per usual, is primarily based off my own player evaluations, both live and on film, which in many cases date back to their high school careers. The board is also strongly informed by ongoing conversations with executives and scouts around the NBA, as well as others around the industry. This is not a mock draft, and team fit is not taken into account. The Big Board is meant to provide the best possible picture of the draft class at this point in the season, given the information presently at hand.

Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

1. Jabari Smith Jr., F, Auburn | Freshman

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18

There’s no clear consensus this early in the process, but most around the NBA agree that Smith will have a strong case as the top pick by the end of the season. He arguably boasts the highest upside of anyone in this draft and has already made quite an impression: He’s an incredibly natural shooter with legit size, he has terrific scoring instincts and he has few bad habits at an early stage of his development. He is a very focused player for his age and doesn’t turn 19 until May.

His lanky frame offers plenty of room to put on muscle. He also projects as a good positional defender. As he continues to clean up his footwork and add to his scoring repertoire, Smith could be a near-impossible cover by the time he hits his prime years. There simply aren’t many players with his combination of jump shooting, body type and movement skills. And his mature approach to the game has many executives believing he’ll make the most of his considerable ability. Banchero and Smith are both terrific prospects, and they’re close in the minds of many, but if I had to make the pick today, Smith would be the guy.

2. Paolo Banchero, F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 250 | Age: 19

Banchero has built a strong case as a potential No. 1 selection, showcasing his wide array of offensive abilities during the season’s first month. He’s a powerful athlete with an advanced feel for scoring and high-level ball skills for a player his size, let alone his age. He is making progress as a jump shooter and looks like someone who can efficiently anchor an NBA offense, particularly if his playmaking skills blossom and the shot falls more consistently.

Banchero can play all over the floor on offense but will primarily have to defend bigger forwards. He isn’t a rim protector by trade, which likely caps his defensive value in the long run. He’s not a super athlete either, but he’s strong and extremely coordinated. In an offensive-minded league that’s skewing toward taller, more skilled lineups as the norm, teams view Banchero as a highly reliable prospect who comes with minimal risk and starry scoring upside as he matures.

3. Chet Holmgren, F, Gonzaga | Freshman

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19

Holmgren is the most unique prospect in this draft class, as a talented shot blocker with guard-like skills wrapped up in a 7-foot package. There aren’t many bigs who can protect the basket, handle the ball, make plays in a pinch and space the floor—and Holmgren does all of those things.

There are salient concerns around the NBA as to exactly what degree all of his strengths will translate, due to the fact Holmgren is somewhat slow-footed, lacks physical strength and has struggled in key opportunities against Duke and Alabama. Most scouts agree he projects better as an oversize forward than at center, which should better play to his abilities. While he’s clearly behind Smith and Banchero for many league executives, Holmgren’s upside as a rim protector with a variety of offensive skills should help solidify him as one of the first players off the board.

4. Jaden Ivey, G, Purdue | Sophomore

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19

Substantial growth in skill level and confidence has turned Ivey into one of college basketball’s stars of the moment, and he’s building a case as the draft’s top guard prospect. With an outstanding frame and high-energy approach, Ivey has dominated in the open court. And while he is still learning to be a reliable half-court player—he has to polish his passing, handling and decision-making and has a long way to go—he’s been a much more consistent jump shooter so far, which helps stabilize his value a bit.

Ivey has the size and strength to be a stellar defender and could potentially evolve into a star on both ends of the floor. While he’s something short of a natural point guard and not close to a finished product, if you take him this high, it’s an investment in developing him as a lead playmaker. Ivey’s tools and relentless approach make him a fascinating bet, but there’s some risk here, too.

5. Johnny Davis, SG, Wisconsin | Sophomore

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19

Davis has arguably raised his profile more than any college prospect, going from NBA curiosity to likely lottery pick in short order. He’s a polished scorer, physical defender and quality run-jump athlete with an appealing competitive streak. It appears Davis’s confidence has grown in concert with his role, and he’s been remarkably consistent in putting up numbers game to game—though he does take a lot of tough shots, which has an impact on his individual efficiency.

Teams will want to see him sustain this level of play, but right now there’s not much reason to believe he won’t keep it up, as he’s always been reputed as a terrific shooter and added to his game skill-wise. Davis should be taken seriously as one of the draft’s top guard prospects and has earned himself quite a bit of credibility around the league.

6. Kendall Brown, F, Baylor | Freshman

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18

Baylor has remained highly competitive after last year’s title run thanks in part to Brown’s immediate impact. He is an excellent athlete with a solid frame and should add value as a big wing defender. While not a scorer by trade, he has been remarkably efficient, shares the ball and plays a measured style that should serve him well in the pros.

Brown isn’t a high-volume jump shooter, which his shot selection reflects, but he has improved mechanically and inspired more confidence he’ll figure it out. His feel is advanced, and he should be able to fit in and add value on both ends as long as he shoots. He’s also one of the younger prospects in the draft, and while a team would have to believe in his growth potential as a scorer to draft him this early, his tools and two-way contributions are enticing.

7. Keegan Murray, F, Iowa | Sophomore

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21

Murray has delivered on the promise he showed last season and emerged as one of the top players in college basketball, proving he can handle a larger offensive workload and impact winning in a range of ways. His long frame and instincts make him a highly versatile defender, and he’s adept at finding ways to contribute positively in the flow of the game.

He’s an older prospect, but Murray looks like a ready-made NBA contributor considering his athletic tools and basketball IQ. He still has a ways to go as a scorer—his jumper is a bit inconsistent and creating his own shot doesn’t come naturally—but he makes good decisions and should add positive value on that end. Forwards with his size, feel and skill are always in demand, and his production has put him in the lottery conversation.

8. Dyson Daniels, G/F, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 18

At 18 years old, Daniels specializes in doing small things that impact winning, which a lot of players never figure out. He has some aesthetic similarities to Tyrese Haliburton and Lonzo Ball at the same stage of their career. And while he has to improve his handle and scoring skills, there’s a lot to like about him in the long run.

Daniels has great size and should be able to add significant strength to his frame. He’s already a terrific passer, positional rebounder and smart defender, and he doesn’t need his number called to be effective. He likely won’t be a full-time lead guard, but his ability to play different positions and be a connective piece on offense is a strong selling point. Daniels can be a bit polarizing among scouts, but his size and feel should give him a substantial floor.

9. Patrick Baldwin Jr., F, UW-Milwaukee | Freshman

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 220 | Age: 19

Baldwin has already become one of the draft’s most polarizing prospects, as an elite high school recruit and tall perimeter shooter marooned on a 2–8 Horizon League team. His lack of consistent production has been a concern for NBA teams, but he’s playing in a context where he hardly ever gets easy looks, due partially to opponents keying on him but also because his guards don’t really share the ball.

Choosing to play for his father at Milwaukee certainly hasn’t helped Baldwin’s draft stock, but it’s unfair to blame the player for how suboptimal his circumstances have become. Baldwin is still highly skilled as a handler and passer, has a large frame and is a high-level jump shooter, though not an explosive athlete or physical defender. He has to perform against lesser competition the rest of the season to stabilize his draft range. But he still has a clear pathway to being a useful NBA role player, at minimum.

10. Trevor Keels, G, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18

After breaking out in the season opener against Kentucky, Keels has gone cold over the past few weeks, struggling to hit jumpers and score the ball efficiently. To be fair, he is playing an outsized role for Duke and logging a ton of minutes, and he’s been able to make plays for teammates and has shown a better all-around game than many expected.

He has a huge frame for a combo guard but may need to slim down a bit more to maximize his ability in the long run, as well as improve his handle. Keels is a better jump shooter than he’s shown and has a good platform to potentially land in the lottery, particularly if his individual play improves, but it’s certainly not a foregone conclusion he’s drafted this high. The fact he’s one of the youngest prospects in the draft helps separate him a bit from some of the other guards in this range.

11. Bennedict Mathurin, SG, Arizona | Sophomore

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19

Mathurin has hit his stride as Arizona’s go-to scorer and had several impressive performances to start the year, building on his promising freshman season. He’s an explosive leaper and a quality transition scorer and spot-up threat, and he has proven he can score reliably and rebound. Mathurin isn’t a naturally creative passer, nor the most consistent defender and his game can be a tad one-dimensional at times. But he has clearly improved on the whole and continues to look the part as a potential lottery pick. Arizona’s team success ought to boost his case a bit, as Mathurin is in a highly favorable situation on a team that thrives playing up-tempo.

12. Jaden Hardy, SG, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19

While Hardy has managed respectable counting stats for the Ignite, he’s predictably struggled to score with efficiency, and his reputation among scouts has taken a minor hit in the process. He’s a talented scorer and jump shooter, but there’s a steep learning curve for shoot-first players. It’s less concerning that Hardy is missing shots and more worrisome he hasn’t shown signs of adjusting his style of play. Given he’s not particularly tall, there’s some debate over whether he projects better as a starting-caliber two guard or as a microwave scorer off the bench. Hardy has a lot left to prove to better establish himself as a lottery pick.

13. JD Davison, PG, Alabama | Freshman

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 195 | Age: 19

Davison is an unorthodox prospect who combines high-level passing vision with downhill explosiveness and special leaping ability. He also has some flaws that make him a tricky player to evaluate. He is an improving shooter but doesn’t create much offense for himself in the half court. NBA teams will go underneath ball screens until he proves he can make shots off the dribble. He’s such a good passer that you want him handling the ball, but he has a long way to go before he can do that at the highest level.

Davison hasn’t had a ton of experience against top competition before college, but has already made strides in terms of effectiveness at Alabama—it’s just that a massive skill leap likely isn’t happening between now and the draft. He’s a fascinating gamble on athleticism and feel, but there’s risk here without a lot of progress on the skill front.

Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

14. Jalen Duren, C, Memphis | Freshman

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 250 | Age: 18

Duren has some of the best physical tools in the draft, with a chiseled frame, long arms and a strong base that should make him a quality rebounder and play-finisher. But scouts largely seem to be down on him in the early going, noting his poor displays of feel and an inconsistent motor that lead to him being less productive than he should.

It’s fair to note that Duren should be a high school senior right now and is dealing with a learning curve. But he is not supremely skilled and hasn’t shown signs of shooting the ball well, creating an existential question of what he’s really worth in the NBA, as is the case for most centers who fit those criteria. Duren should figure it out, but he’s smaller than his listed 6' 11​​" and isn’t a great leaper in tight spaces, which also casts some aspersions on what exactly will translate. He is still a first-round talent but not one that every team will be excited about.

15. Ousmane Dieng, G/F, New Zealand Breakers

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18

The NBL season has just gotten underway, and Dieng has an opportunity to solidify himself as a lottery pick with a strong year. As a tall, playmaking wing with guard skills, he’s flashed intriguing long-term potential over the past couple of years. Dieng has a smooth handle, sees the floor well, can score at all three levels and has a frame that should be able to add functional strength. The knock with him has generally been that he isn’t the most consistent producer (he shot just 33% from the field in France’s third division last year), but he’s a terrific fit in theory for the modern NBA. If he shows signs of putting it all together, he could be the first internationally based prospect drafted.

16. Caleb Houstan, F, Michigan | Freshman

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 205 | Age: 18

While Houstan hasn’t been great to start the season, he is starting to get more comfortable at the college level and still holds appeal as a high-IQ, all-around solid contributor. His three-point shot has started falling more, and his upside is tied primarily to his ability to make them at a high clip.

Houstan isn’t a bad athlete, but he’s also not especially quick or explosive, and he’s unlikely to create a ton of quality shots for himself. He’s not a very physical player, but he does have enough size and ball skills to turn himself into a valuable one, provided he makes a lot of jumpers. Houstan’s understanding of the game has always been pretty advanced for his age, and it’s easy to see him succeeding in the long run, even if stardom isn’t necessarily in the cards.

17. Wendell Moore, F, Duke | Junior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20

Moore has rejuvenated his standing as a prospect with consistently strong performances and leadership as the elder statesman on a prospect-laden Duke team. After struggling for most of his first two college seasons, Moore’s confidence and all-around game have taken off, and he projects as a useful complementary player in the long run. He is a capable ballhandler and terrific passer, has made strides as a perimeter shooter and has the length and strength to match up defensively with a wide range of opponents. While he’s not especially tall for a wing, Moore’s traits fit well into a positionless philosophy, and his floor as a useful, team-first contributor could keep him climbing up the ladder if he keeps playing this well.

18. Mark Williams, C, Duke | Sophomore

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20

Williams has become one of the better rim protectors in college basketball, punctuating that with a memorable six-block game against Gonzaga that helped affirm him as a first-round prospect. Boasting a 7' 4" wingspan, Williams changes a ton of shots in the paint, moves well for his size and seems to be hitting his stride as an active rebounder and finisher. While he isn’t supremely skilled and doesn’t shoot well, he has good hands and his defensive impact helps compensate. He has shown some flashes as a passer and was a late-blooming prospect in high school, so there may be more to his all-around game than we’ve seen to this point. In a thin center class, Williams looks like one of the better developmental investments.

19. Nikola Jović, F, Mega Basket (Serbia)

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 210 | Age: 18

Jović is in the midst of a productive year in Serbia and has plenty to offer teams as a huge forward with guard-like perimeter skills. He is an awesome passer and has looked like an improved shooter in the early part of the season, which has garnered him added buzz among scouts. Jović is not especially athletic but has a knack for creating shots, and there’s a lot to like about his offensive game. The biggest issue for him will come on the defensive end, where he is unlikely to make a serious impact and isn’t well suited to guard bigs or wings in the NBA. Still just 18 years old, Jović may see his stock benefit from what’s been a somewhat underwhelming college class.

20. MarJon Beauchamp, G/F, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 200 | Age: 21

Among this season’s pleasant surprises has been Beauchamp’s generally steady play with the Ignite, where he’s revived his stock as a prospect after a wayward journey out of high school. He is a talented scorer with a good frame for a wing and has been productive in other facets without dominating the ball or playing too selfishly. His defense has also been better than expected. After dominating in community college last year, Beauchamp has been effective against pretty good competition in the G League and should receive proper credit from execs for what he’s done so far. He’s pretty firmly in the first-round picture right now.

21. Jaime Jaquez, F, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 225 | Age: 20

Although Jaquez hasn’t quite broken out statistically, NBA teams like him quite a bit as a potential glue guy: He’s tough, strong and smart; he has legitimate offensive skill; and he has been reliable even when he’s not scoring the ball at a high clip. Many scouts appreciate Jaquez’s intangibles and mature style of play, and while he isn’t an elite athlete and doesn’t have one calling-card skill, he can handle, pass and shoot. While he may not project as a high-end starter, Jaquez has a chance at a long career given his array of strengths and oft-noted work ethic, as well as the demand for reliable wings.

22. Blake Wesley, G, Notre Dame | Freshman

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 185 | Age: 18

Wesley entered college without much of a national profile, but NBA teams are hurrying to do their homework after a pair of strong performances against Illinois and Kentucky put him on the map. While he’s not particularly polished, Wesley is extremely quick attacking downhill, has appealing size for a guard and has shown enough flashes as a shooter, playmaker and defender to buy in on his long-term potential. There aren’t many college players with his type of explosiveness and quick-twitch movement skills, and while he may not be quite ready to make the leap, it’s a situation that bears close monitoring the rest of the season. Whether it’s this year or next, the NBA will be interested, but Wesley has flashed first-round caliber talent already.

23. Keon Ellis, G/F, Alabama | Senior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 175 | Age: 21

Ellis has been a tad inconsistent scoring the ball this season but has flashed real role-player potential as a key piece for Alabama, providing positive defensive coverage, three-point shooting and ball movement on most nights. He’s not a big 6' 6", but he plays physically and uses his length and quickness to great effect. Considering the universal need for two-way, floor-spacing wings, Ellis is building a fairly simple first-round case. He’s a good shooter. And while he may not offer star upside, Ellis is a good athlete, competes every game and should contribute to winning in the pros.

24. Jean Montero, G, Overtime Elite

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 180 | Age: 18

As the oldest and most experienced player on a team primarily facing high school competition, it’s no surprise Montero has been quite good for Overtime Elite’s fledgling program. He’s a legitimate first-round talent with terrific improvisational skills, and he excels playing on the move and creating shots for himself and others. He’s fast, coordinated and a good finisher for his size. The main drawback here is that Montero is close to maxed-out physically without great size for his position, and he may fare better as a second-unit floor leader than as an NBA starter. He has the chops to make it all work but has been a bit of a tricky eval for scouts to this point as they try to project him against better competition.

25. Yannick Nzosa, C, Malaga (DR Congo)

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 175 | Age: 18

Once billed as a potential lottery pick, Nzosa has seen his stock nosedive this season in Spain. He’s one of the more physically gifted draft-eligible prospects and has long-term potential as a quality rim protector and rebounder, but it’s been quite troublesome how much he’s struggled to score the ball, even in limited minutes. European-based scouts have seemed down on him in the early going, but there’s time for Nzosa to work his way back up draft boards. He has a chance to be an impactful defensive big in the long run. For now, patience is necessary.

26. TyTy Washington Jr., G, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19

It’s a long season, but it is a tad concerning that Washington has struggled a bit against better competition. Still, he’s shown some intriguing craftiness and poise as a scorer, and he’s proven to be a dangerous shooter, if overreliant on his jumper. His playmaking duties have been reduced playing alongside the smaller Sahvir Wheeler, but he projects as more of an on-ball combo guard in the NBA and needs to keep flashing his passing skills situationally as the season goes on. It helps that Washington is big enough to be a viable guard defender in the pros, but he isn’t extremely strong or quick and will be more of a ball-screen operator in the long haul. He’s clearly Kentucky’s most important player, and they’ll need more out of him moving forward.

27. Peyton Watson, F, UCLA | Freshman

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19

Watson has quite a bit to offer as a prospect from a developmental standpoint, with an excellent frame and the makings of a versatile two-way skillset. He has struggled to find consistent playing time on a veteran team at UCLA and is playing some conceptual catch-up at the moment, but NBA teams hope he’ll gain footing in the rotation as the season goes on. He showed strong flashes as a scorer in high school and entered the year with justifiable lottery buzz, but will need to earn enough minutes to better prove himself. Some patience is required here, and he’s in a tricky situation, but Watson should remain in the first-round conversation based on long-term potential.

28. Christian Koloko, C, Arizona | Junior

Height: 7' 1" | Weight: 230 | Age: 21

Koloko naturally changes shots better than any player in college basketball, wielding his 7' 6" wingspan to eat up space and make life difficult for drivers and opposing bigs. His defensive impact is immense, his physical progression over the past several years has been quite impressive, and he seems to have taken a step forward in terms of consistency. Koloko runs the floor well for his size but is not a major source of offense beyond catching and finishing, and he doesn’t offer a ton of upside on that end, which is the primary knock on him. He may need to flash more scoring potential to move into the mid-first-round conversation. But as a potentially elite rim protector and the backbone for a very good Arizona team, Koloko has a good platform to keep improving his stock.

29. Max Christie, SG, Michigan State | Freshman

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 190 | Age: 18

Christie has gone through freshman-year growing pains over the past few weeks, struggling to score efficiently and not making a convincing one-and-done case. He remains an intriguing long-term prospect, and many scouts were quite high on Christie coming into the season after seeing him practice. Given his lack of high-level experience prior to college, his struggles were mostly to be expected. Christie has an excellent frame and a projectable jumper, and it’s entirely possible he starts to turn a corner as the season rolls on, as Michigan State badly needs him to score. NBA teams will want to see statistical improvement to feel better about him in the first round, but his case will be about projection either way.

30. Tyrese Hunter, PG, Iowa State | Freshman

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 180 | Age: 18

While Hunter lacks polish as a scorer, he is quite good in most other areas and has been a catalyst for Iowa State’s unexpectedly strong start. He’s quick, explosive and smart, managing risk well for an 18-year-old freshman and supplying quite a bit of toughness and leadership. His motor allows him to play taller than his size defensively, and his instincts on that end are outstanding. While he’ll need a little time to smoothen out the edges on offense, Hunter has caught the eye of attentive scouts with his intangibles. He may not necessarily end up in this draft, but there’s quite a bit to like with him regardless, and he deserves mention here.

31. Jeremy Sochan, F, Baylor | Freshman

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18

Sochan has given Baylor positive minutes in the early going and may take on an increasingly large role as the season goes on, which could vault him into the first round. He’s a fundamentally sound player with above-average mobility for his size. He has the ball skills to operate on the perimeter while defending slower wings and larger forwards on the other end. Sochan is a bit of a project as a scorer, but has looked pretty comfortable overall and could develop into a complementary player on offense and viable body on defense.

32. A.J. Griffin, F, Duke | Freshman

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 220 | Age: 18

The next month or so will be pretty pivotal for Griffin, who has been unable to carve out a consistent place in Duke’s rotation and has become one of the more enigmatic prospects in the draft. Billed as a lottery pick coming into college, a preseason injury hampered his pathway to minutes, and the Blue Devils have leaned on other players. He was an effective scorer at the high school level but between injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn’t been able to consistently string games together over the past few years. Griffin has first-round talent, but the current circumstances make it tough to take anything for granted. It’s not crazy to think he could wind up back at Duke next year.

Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

33. Kennedy Chandler, PG, Tennessee | Freshman

Height: 6' 0" | Weight: 170 | Age: 19

Chandler faces an uphill climb to NBA minutes as an undersized point guard with an iffy jump shot, but he makes the most of what he has, utilizing his speed, quickness and vision to facilitate offense and attack the paint. Chandler looks like one of the better passers in the draft. He is also a good finisher for his size and competes defensively, all of which help his case to carve out a niche in the league. It’s more likely he’s a useful backup than a starter, and he’ll need to become a better shooter under duress to maximize his ability, given he won’t improve much from a physical standpoint. Considering how high the bar is for small point guards to succeed, Chandler is a better value proposition in the late first or early second round.

34. Ochai Agbaji, SG, Kansas | Senior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21

After several seasons on the fringes of the draft, Agbaji looks ready to make the jump, beginning his senior year with a new level of confidence and looking like an improved three-point shooter. While not a flashy player or especially tall for a wing, Agbaji should be able to fill a complementary role in the NBA by continuing to knock down shots and playing reliable defense. He is a solid athlete and looks much more comfortable in all facets this season. It won’t be surprising to see him earn some first-round consideration if he keeps this up.

35. E.J. Liddell, F, Ohio State | Junior

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 240 | Age: 20

Liddell has worked himself into excellent shape, which has made him noticeably more agile and helped his case as an undersized stretch four. He’s a well-rounded player with good length and smarts, and an improved shooter. He’ll need to continue expanding his face-up game, but he’s been among the top players in the country and added value on both ends. If Liddell can help defensively on bigger wings and smaller bigs while knocking down jumpers and embracing the dirty work, there should be a place for him in the league. He impacts winning in a range of ways in college and has a shot at a long-term NBA role.

36. Bryce McGowens, G/F, Nebraska | Freshman

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 180 | Age: 19

McGowens has appealing long-term potential due to his height, long frame, and scoring instincts, but has a long way to go both physically and in terms of skill development. He projects as a wing, not a lead playmaker in the NBA, and will need to refine his jumper and improve his handle to maximize his chances of sticking. McGowens should be able to add a useful amount of muscle, which will help him in a big way, but he also needs to be a more committed defender and has a bit of maturing to do. He should be in the mix as a top 40 prospect, but isn’t a surefire one-and-done case. He will need to turn things around at some point to maximize his stock.

37. Jabari Walker, PF, Colorado | Sophomore

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 215 | Age: 19

The son of longtime NBA vet Samaki Walker, Jabari has been somewhat inconsistent but continues to show intriguing things as a projectable stretch four with the physical tools to be quite sound on the defensive end and on the glass. He is a late-blooming prospect and isn’t very polished with the ball on offense, but has the heft and length to play on the interior. He also has enough mobility to guard on the perimeter and enough shooting to space the floor. Walker is a ways off from contributing in the NBA, but is young for his class. He could work his way into the first round if the quality of his play improves.

38. Tristan Vukcevic, C, Real Madrid (Serbia)

Height: 7' 0" | Weight: 230 | Age: 18

Vukcevic hasn’t earned consistent rotation minutes for Madrid yet, but he’s an intriguing stretch-five prospect with terrific size and skill potential. He isn’t a bad athlete and has a lot of room to add strength to his huge frame. Madrid has one of the top player development programs in the world, and Vukcevic has been a beneficiary—while the center position has been devalued a bit in the NBA, he has the type of skill-oriented game that could potentially play up. Scouts will want to see more production in the opportunities he does get, but he’s one of the more intriguing European prospects in the long run.

39. John Butler, F, Florida State | Freshman

Height: 7' 1" | Weight: 190 | Age: 19

After flying somewhat under the radar entering college, Butler has caught the eyes of scouts as a legit 7-footer with guard-like mobility and a consistent jumper. He’d be a serious project, but there’s a one-and-done case from the NBA’s perspective, given how eager most teams would be to develop a player with his unique physical traits and skill potential. While it’s not a given Butler winds up in this draft, he’s someone teams will track closely through the end of the season. His flashes of ability are certainly tantalizing.

40. Roko Prkacin, F, Cibona Zagreb (Croatia)

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 235 | Age: 19

Prkacin withdrew from last year’s draft after unsuccessfully searching for a first-round promise, but remains on the radar as a stash-worthy player with strong intangibles and skill for his size. Scouts have always been concerned about him defensively, and the fact he’s not much of a rim protector means he’ll need to shoot more consistently to operate as a spacing four in the NBA—a position where his average athleticism also puts him at a disadvantage. Still, he’s quite advanced for a player his age and he has legit inside-out skill. If he can maximize whatever physical potential he has, it’s not out of the question that Prkacin can make it work.

41. Hugo Besson, G, New Zealand Breakers (France)

Height: 6' 3" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20

As a crafty guard with a mix of playmaking and scoring ability, Besson has gotten off to a good start in the NBL after making the jump from France’s Pro B league, where he was named Best Young Player last season. NBA teams are still learning more about him, and he’s not the biggest or most physical player, but he’s been red-hot of late and showcased his shooting ability and scoring upside. There are valid questions about his athleticism and defense that may cap his ceiling. It’s also early, and he’ll need to sustain some level of quality. But he could play his way into the first round.

42. Harrison Ingram, F, Stanford | Freshman

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 230 | Age: 19

Ingram isn’t your traditional one-and-done prospect—he’s not exceptionally athletic, nor a volume-heavy scorer. But, as a wing-sized playmaker, he supplies a high-level feel for the game and excellent passing skills. He has been quite productive and is shooting the ball well so far, putting himself on the radar as an aesthetic fit for positionless basketball. Ingram has also been solid defensively. There’s more than enough here to think it can work in the pros, and if he continues to produce, the first round isn’t out of the question.

43. Trevion Williams, C, Purdue | Senior

Height: 6' 10" | Weight: 255 | Age: 21

Williams is in the midst of an outstanding senior season and has been a driving force behind Purdue’s success, sacrificing to play a bench role and making huge contributions when on the floor. As an outstanding rebounder and passer and an effective interior scorer, Williams offers quite a bit to like and brings intensity every game. The major knock here is his athleticism: he is still a bit heavy-footed and isn’t much of a leaper. But to his credit, he has slimmed down significantly, which has improved his defensive mobility. He’s become multidimensional enough that he may have a future as a rotational center.

44. Tyler Burton, F, Richmond | Junior

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21

An athletic, swiss-army-knife forward who’s flown a bit under the radar, Burton has built some buzz as a second-round sleeper and potentially useful role player. He plays with energy, finishes well with both hands, won’t need designed touches to be effective, and should be able to defend wings and forwards. Burton has shot the ball extremely well from distance to start the year, and while it’s likely not sustainable, his jumper will be a key swing skill.

45. Colby Jones, G, Xavier | Sophomore

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19

Jones has a chance to be a quirky role player in the pros: he’s got some size, he’s a great rebounder and passer for his position, and he finds ways to make good stuff happen when he’s in the game. He’s not likely to create a ton of offense for himself, but he’s been a more willing jump shooter this season and has been efficient with his opportunities. Jones will make hustle plays and do the dirty work, and having better talent around him could unlock more of his game.

46. Daimion Collins, F/C, Kentucky | Freshman

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 200 | Age: 19

It’s not that surprising that Collins has been an inconsistent contributor so far, given how far behind he was relative to many other freshmen in terms of high-level seasoning in high school. He does have unusual physical tools and is a terrific shot-blocker with length and quickness as a leaper. But Collins has a lot to learn conceptually and lacks skill on the offensive end, making him a longer-term prospect and more of a second-round project than first-round investment, at least until he earns more trust from Kentucky to function against quality opposition.

47. Allen Flanigan, SG, Auburn | Junior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20

Flanigan has yet to debut this season but is nearing a return after having surgery on his Achilles tendon in September. He has drawn NBA interest as an athletic, shot-making wing, but was not the most efficient player as a sophomore. There was some thought that he was in line for a breakout season, and as he gets closer to full health, there should be opportunities for him to win over NBA teams on a solid Auburn team that will be heavily scouted through the end of the year.

48. Julian Champagnie, F, St. John’s | Junior

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 220 | Age: 20

As an extremely dangerous standstill shooter with size, Champagnie will deserve NBA opportunities as a potential bench specialist. He offers some basic utility on the defensive end, and despite being a junior is still just 20 years old, leaving some room for physical improvement. There’s some upside here if Champagnie can start to hit more shots off movement and diversify his offensive diet a bit more. Bottom line, he neatly fits a player mold that teams tend to value come draft time.

49. Julian Strawther, SG, Gonzaga | Sophomore

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 205 | Age: 19

Strawther put himself on the map with an excellent 20-point performance against Duke, showcasing his knack for scoring and an improved-looking jump shot. He’s not actually as tall as his listed height and not much of a passer or defender yet, so the knock is that he’s a bit one-dimensional at times. But his body has come a long way since high school, and he has a natural feel and a crafty manner of putting the ball in the basket. It may not be this year’s draft, but Strawther will be coming out of the Gonzaga pipeline one way or another.

50. Moussa Diabate, F, Michigan | Freshman

Height: 6' 11" | Weight: 210 | Age: 19

Diabate has been a mixed bag in college so far and his feel for the game is somewhat questionable, but he has excellent physical tools and potential to be a versatile defensive big. As a solid athlete with mobility and length, he’s the type of prospect who tends to get multiple opportunities to prove himself. He has a long way to go offensively and can be frustrating to watch at times, but has done a good job finishing plays this season in a minor role. After moving into the starting lineup in December, he’ll have a chance to improve his standing in the draft with increased productivity.

51. Michael Foster Jr., F, G League Ignite

Height: 6' 8" | Weight: 250 | Age: 18

Foster has been polarizing for scouts so far: if the glass is half-full, his impressive production in the G League as a teenager pops, but if it’s half-empty, his poor feel and wild offensive tendencies are major drawbacks. He’s so young that it’s probably best to be patient—he knows how to rebound and score, but can be heavily inefficient depending when you see him. He's not overly tall for a big or a great mover, but to be fair, he’s exceeded expectations already and will be draftable in the second round.

52. Justin Lewis, F, Marquette | Sophomore

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 245 | Age: 19

Scouts are split on Lewis right now, but he’s put his name in the draft conversation with productive play as a scorer and rebounder. He’s sort of an acquired taste, as he’s a bit stuck between positions defensively and not everyone buys his shooting potential at this point in time. Lewis isn’t a natural rim protector, nor is he overly tall for a big. He has heavy legs that hamper his mobility on the perimeter somewhat. Still, he’s on the younger side, and if he shows signs of actual improvement as a floor-spacer, he may eventually have a path to a role.

53. Justin Moore, SG, Villanova | Junior

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 210 | Age: 21

Moore may be next up in the Villanova role player pipeline after turning himself into a reliable shooter who makes good decisions with the ball. He’s not a high-end athlete, but he’s physical and smart. And while there isn’t a ton of upside due to his limitations, he doesn’t have any huge holes in his game, either. Moore needs to be a bit more efficient, and his below-average free throw shooting raises some questions about his jumper, but he passes the eye test as a potential bench player at the NBA level.

54. Caleb Love, G, North Carolina | Sophomore

Height: 6' 4" | Weight: 195 | Age: 20

To Love’s credit, he’s been better on the whole after a disappointing freshman season. He still has more to prove on the decision-making and efficiency fronts, but has good size for a combo guard and has shot the ball better from distance thus far. Love is a good athlete and earned the hype coming out of high school, but his adjustment continues to take a bit longer than expected and it may be an uphill climb for him to regain his status as a potential first-rounder. Still, it’s a long season, and there are worse second-round fliers you could take right now.

55. Marcus Sasser, PG, Houston | Junior

Height: 6' 2" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21

While Sasser’s lack of size will work against him in the predraft process, he’s a smooth scorer with terrific footwork as a shooter. He has an outside chance to break the mold and find a niche. He is going to be the focal point of attention for opponents and has a lot of freedom to take tough shots, but in a smaller role with additional shot-creators around him, Sasser could be better optimized in the pros. He’s tough, he makes shots, and he can distribute enough to make an interesting case for himself.

56. Terrence Shannon Jr., G/F, Texas Tech | Junior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 215 | Age: 21

Shannon’s stock dropped precipitously during last year’s predraft process, but he’s working his way back toward draftability in the early going. He is the type of athletic wing that tends to warrant multiple chances from teams and has shot the ball fairly well so far. The issue is that Shannon hasn’t really expanded his game in other ways: scouts feel he should do more as a defender and rebounder, given it’s not all that likely his scoring translates enough for that to be what keeps him around. He is on the second-round radar, but has work to do.

57. Jared Rhoden, SG, Seton Hall | Senior

Height: 6' 6" | Weight: 210 | Age: 22

Rhoden has been a tad streaky this season, but also one of the more productive senior scorers. He has enough to his game that he’s an interesting candidate for a two-way contract. He’s got a great frame, he’s physical, and he's a decent perimeter defender with size. He has been an excellent free throw shooter the past two seasons, but hasn’t gotten significant results from beyond the three-point line, which would be a development that might push him toward draftability. He’s an under-the-radar name to keep tabs on if his shooting results trend up.

58. Johnny Juzang, SG, UCLA | Junior

Height: 6' 7" | Weight: 215 | Age: 20

Juzang has great size and has proven he can score at the college level, but consistency continues to elude him. He’s a bit too jumper-reliant to inspire a ton of confidence as a draftable prospect. On days where Juzang’s shot isn’t falling, he doesn’t always add a ton of value in other ways, and it’s simply tough to be a one-note specialist in the NBA. Still, everyone saw what he could do during last year’s NCAA tournament when he's on, and there’s still a runway for him to get hot and leave a stronger impression.

59. Andrew Nembhard, PG, Gonzaga | Senior

Height: 6' 5" | Weight: 195 | Age: 21

As Gonzaga’s floor leader and main distributor, Nembhard has looked more and more like a draftable prospect, albeit one with more hurdles to overcome at the next level. He has always had terrific feel for the game, but hasn’t made much of an impact at all scoring the ball and is still an inconsistent jump shooter. Nembhard’s size, savvy and passing skills are pluses, and he’s a heady defender who impacts winning. But without more offensive growth, it may be tough for him to get a firm foothold as a backup point guard.

60. Matthew Mayer, F, Baylor | Junior

Height: 6' 9" | Weight: 225 | Age: 22

Mayer entered the year with a little bit of hype, but it’s become clear that, at most, he’s the third-best long-term prospect on Baylor. He has good size and can knock down shots, but isn’t a very physical player and sometimes struggles to make a major impact on games when not scoring. He has been better defensively this season and is an interesting candidate for a two-way contract due to his height and skill level, but isn’t wholly convincing at the moment as more than that.

