Mock Draft: Raptors select USC's Evan Mobley

There appears to be a shakeup atop some of the most recent NBA mock drafts that should favor the Toronto Raptors later this month.

For months, the projected draft order had Cade Cunningham going first overall followed by Evan Mobley, Jalen Green, and Jalen Suggs. Now, things appear to have changed a little bit. Vegas has Green favored to go second followed by Mobley and Suggs, respectively, and Yahoo's newly released mock draft by Krysten Peek looks even more favorable for Toronto.

Yahoo: Toronto Raptors select USC's Evan Mobley

Yahoo's latest mock draft is reading into the rumors out of Cleveland that the Cavaliers are looking to shop Collin Sexton. There have been multiple reports suggesting he's "very available" this summer and the assumption is the Cavaliers will target a guard like Jalen Suggs if they can move Sexton before the draft.

If Cleveland can find a trade partner and draft Suggs, as Peek has projected, Toronto will land the draft's best big, Mobley, at No. 4.

"Mobley is the best center in this draft class who can also extend his game to the wing thanks to his incredible ball-handling skills for his 7-foot frame," Peek wrote.

Landing a center like Mobley could be a game-changer for Toronto who appears to be set at its other four starting positions with Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam all under contract and at least one, if not both, of Gary Trent Jr. and Kyle Lowry back for next season. The problem with Mobley and young centers, in general, is they can be slow to develop to the NBA game both in terms of physicality and body type. While Mobley could dominate the collegiate game at 7-feet tall, 210-pounds, he's going to have to add some weight and fill out his body to really be a true difference-maker at the highest level.

